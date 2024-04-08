President Tinubu approves establishment of National Health Fellows Programme

President Tinubu approves establishment of National Health Fellows Programme

Monday, April 8, 2024 11:36 pm


President Bola Tinubu6

President Bola Tinubu

In his determination to comprehensively upgrade existing primary healthcare centres and construct over 8,800 new primary healthcare centres across all local government areas in the country for accessible and qualitative healthcare delivery with the provision of new social accountability mechanisms, President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Health Fellows Programme, with young Nigerian fellows to be engaged in all the 774 local government areas in the country.

The well-trained fellows will serve as fiduciary agents to monitor and track Primary Healthcare Centre development and performance, which is to be assiduously measured against all financial inflows to the centres nationwide.

The fellowship programme will be domiciled in the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) coordination office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The fellows will be recruited, renumerated, and equipped with appropriate tools to track the performance of Basic Health Care Provision Fund-supported health facilities nationwide.

President Tinubu, who is the African Union Champion for Human Resources in Healthcare, places faith in young Nigerians, and expects that their engagement in this critical nation-building task, which also includes a daily monitoring and tracking of health reforms in their locations, will usher in a new era of world-class service provision to all Nigerians in every part of the country.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu 3 hours ago

    Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway:Atiku Abubakar Makes His Hollow Point Again
    Kano CP Mohammed Gumel 6 hours ago

    Eid el fitr:  Police uncover plans by disgruntled religious, political groups to cause trouble in Kano
    Minister of Steel Development Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu 8 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: Group condemns attack on Steel Minister
    Benjami Netanyahu, right and Mahmud Abbas 8 hours ago

    Do Palestinian lives not matter?
    The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa 10 hours ago

    Chief of Defence Staff Musa: Fake General Endurance Amagbeni mastermind  killing of our soldiers, we’ll get him
    Godwin Emefiele in court 11 hours ago

    Emefiele Arraigned On 26 Fresh Charges Of Abuse Of Office, Pleads Not Guilty
    President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, right, and Dr Chidi Amuta 12 hours ago

    The Museveni I interviewed in the 1990s is now a different man, a despot- Amuta
    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State acknowledges greetings from his Deputy, Lady Dr Chinyere Ekomaru while the Governor's wife, Chioma (right) watches in admiration at the Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Imo State Deputy Governor at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Obeakpu Umunoha Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State... Sunday. 14 hours ago

    Uzodimma to Deputy: In me you have a good partner