Wike, You’ve No Moral Right To Complain About Fubara – Ikuru, former Deputy Governor

Former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Tele D. Ikuru has lambasted Nyesom Wike,Minister of Federal Capital Territory, for attacking Governor Siminalayi Fubara for alleged ingratitude and not keeping to agreements, the same ‘sins’ he is guilty of.

Ikuru who was Deputy Governor to former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and also cousin to Uche Secondus , former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, took to his Facebook page to chronicle how he sacrificed,dedicatedly invested his time and money .

In a post titled: “Investing In Nyesom Wike,and Ultimate Loss”, Ikuru went into memory lane to narrate how he personally invested in Wike’s Governorship ambition but he did not show gratitude.

The former Deputy Governor accused former Governor Wike of refusal to pay him his severance package.

Investing In Nyesom Wike:

A Story Of Dedication, Sacrifice, and Ultimate Loss.

His Excellency, Dr. Tele R. Ikuru

Former Deputy Governor, Rivers State

In 2015, I made a conscious decision to invest my financial resources, my time, and energy into supporting Nyesom Wike’s gubernatorial campaign. I poured my heart and soul into ensuring Nyesom Wike emerged victorious even at the risk of my personal safety.

Again in 2019, I doubled down on my commitment. I invested a significant amount of money to procure campaign outfits for all twenty-three Local Governments Areas of Rivers State. I spared no expense in supplementing Wike’s election efforts in my own local government, and once again putting myself at great risk to safeguard the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

However, despite my unwavering loyalty and sacrifices, I found myself abandoned and forgotten by Wike. Throughout his eight-year tenure, he failed to acknowledge my contributions or fulfill his promises and agreements. Even as a former Deputy Governor, Wike denied me my severance benefit.

My investment in Wike’s governorship was not just financial – it was a commitment of passion, dedication, and belief in a better future for Rivers State. Yet, his leadership style of dishonesty, greed, drunkenness and rash abuse of senior citizens brought me nothing but disappointment, misery and losses.

By the grace of God, today I speak not as a victim, but as a hero. I have accepted my losses, and I have moved on. And as I reflect on my experience, I cannot help but urge Wike to do the same and allow peace and development to reign in Rivers State.

Nyesom Wike, when you speak of investing in Governor Sim Fubara’s election, remember those like me who also invested in you. Remember the sacrifices I made, the risks I took, and the promises and agreements you left unfulfilled.

It is time for you, Wike, to let go of the past and allow Governor Sim Fubara the breathing space he needs to lead Rivers State forward. Allow him to focus on the challenges of good governance and the aspirations of the people. Spear him these unwarranted and ill-conceived political manoeuvrings founded on personal agendas and not for general good of Rivers State and her people.

I may have lost my investment on Wike, but I have not lost hope in the future of Rivers State. And together, we will continue to strive for a brighter tomorrow.

Long Live the Governor to Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara

Long Live the Good People of Rivers State

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.