Two men Walid Aslim and Nassir Attallah face charge of Obtaining by false pretence

Akin Kuponiyi

The five count charge of forgery, obtaining money under false pretence, unlawful conversion and Issuance of dud cheques filed against two men WALID ASLIM and NASSIR ATALLAH,by the Inspector General of Police,at the Lagos Federal high court,Ikoyi,Lagos south west Nigeria,has been adjourned till 24th of April,2024, for trial to commence.

According to the five count charge filed before the court by the,O/C Legal/prosecution Section SP. Omo-Osagie M. A., from Zone two Police Command Headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force Onikan,Lagos,it was allegedly stated that, Walid Aslim 69,of 6 Saka Tinubu Street,Victoria Island ,Lagos and Nassir Attallah 50,of 57A Oyikan Abayomi Drive,Ikoyi Lagos, on or before 19th of January,2020,with intent to defraud did obtain Credit facilities to the tune of N342 million property of Sky Capital & Finance Allied International Limited by forging a Certificate of Occupancy,a representation they both knew to be false.

The two defendants were also alleged to have forged a certificate of Occupancy registered as number 54 page 54, Volume 1987e at the Bureau of lands &survey,Lagos State.

On the same date,time and place with intent to defraud Walid Aslim and Nassir Attallah,were alleged to have issued a Dud Cheque to the tune of N10 million in favour of Sky Capital &Financial Allied International Ltd and when presented was dishournered for lack of sufficient fund to their credit.

The offences alleged to have been committed by the two defendants are contrary to and punishable under sections 516(a),419(b) and 467 of criminal code cap C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and sections 1(3) of the Advance fee fraud & other related offences Act.