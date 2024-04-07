Photo News: Meeting on Draft Land Transportation Policy

Photo News: Meeting on Draft Land Transportation Policy

Sunday, April 7, 2024 4:41 pm


L-R: Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Nebolisa Anako, during a meeting on Draft Land Transportation Policy in Abuja ... Weekend

A meeting on Draft Land Transportation Policy was held in Abuja at the weekend.

Recently, the federal government initiated moves to develop a National Land Transportation Policy (NLTP) to revolutionise the nation’s land transport sector, currently burdened with inefficiencies.

The Policy draft aims to tackle current challenges and promote sustainable growth in Nigeria’s transportation sector, “offering potential benefits like reducing congestion and enhancing urban and rural connectivity.”

