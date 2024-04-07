Kano: police rescue three kidnap victims, arrest 120 suspects

Sunday, April 7, 2024 8:16 pm


Gunmen

Gunmen

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Police in Kano have rescued three innocent Nigerians who were victims of dreaded kidnappers, as four were among 120 suspected criminals arrested and paraded at the Bompai police headquaters in the state.

The state police image-maker, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel,  listed the arrested suspects to influde:
15 armed robbery suspects; four  kidnapping suspects; 10 suspected drug dealers; four motor vehicles thieves; three tricycles thieves; eeven  motorcycles thieves; two suspected fraudsters; 20 suspected thieves; 55 suspected thugs (Yan-Daba).

Kiyawa said three kidnap victims were rescued, while 15 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition; 12 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition; 24 locally made dane guns; seven motor vehicles; three tricycles; five motorcycles; 28  knives;  10 cutlasses and seven sharp irons (Dan-bida); three parcels and 56 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp; six  sachets and 24 pieces of Diazapam tablets; 347 pieces of women wrappers; large quantity of vandalized KEDCO cable wires; 45 Sheep; 15 Jerricans of palm oil, among others were recovered by the police in the month of March.

According to him, the Kano State Police Command marked another significant milestone in the ongoing fight against resurgence of thuggery and related violent criminal activities by streets boys.

The Police Command between 1st to 31st March 2024,  ramped up its vigilance and implemented some strategic control initiatives towards addressing the resurgence of thuggery (Daba) activities in some identified locations in the State especially the Metropolis.

Kiyawa further stated that some of these strategies employed include the employment of robust community policing engagements at tactical and operational levels saw the setting up of more Anti-Daba units at Dorayi flash point.

The Kano police spokesman added that through the use of this crime control initiatives the Police Command succeeded in disrupting chains of attempts by criminals and arrested several thuggery kingpins, seized several illicit weapons and prevented the commission crimes.

“Moving forward, the Command had arrested and dismantled various kidnappers den and rescued the victims. Other offenses including armed robbery, illicit drug dealings and theft were all curtailed through increased patrol and engaging in various intelligence-led operations.

“Moreover, the Command strengthened its community partnerships with the relevant community policing stakeholders and used strategic communication in reaching out to the public by its Public Relations Unit by promoting synergy and promoting the peace.

” As we celebrate these milestone achievements, members of the public should know that the Kano State Police Command remains committed to its mandate of upholding law and order, protecting lives and property, and ensuring the overall well-being of the good people of the State.

“Members of the public should note that the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Kano State has led to the current reduction in crimes and incidents and has heightened sense of security among the populace.

“Finally, the Kano State Police Command acknowledges the invaluable support received from the Kano State Government and residents of the State in the fight against thuggery and other violent crimes.

“On this note, the Command encourages continued collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders to build a safer and more secure environment for everyone and urges everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:-  08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log-in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms: Facebook: Kano State Police Command, Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG),
Instagram: Kano State Police Command, Tiktok: Kano State Police Command,” he said.

