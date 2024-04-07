Deputy Senate President mourns  Kano lawmaker, Kundila

Sunday, April 7, 2024 9:23 pm
By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano
Deputy Senate President, Dr. Barau I. Jibrin, has joined eminent Kano sons and daughters in mourning the death of a frontline member of Kano state House of Assembly, Hon. Halilu Ibrahim Kundila, who passed on Saturday night.
Kundila, who represented Bagwai/Shanono Constituency, died in Kano State and was laid to rest on Sunday, according to Islamic rites.
Senator Barau in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the deceased was a committed lawmaker who worked for his people and humanity.
While sending a condolence message to the family and relatives of the deceased, he described Kundila’s death as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but to the people of Kano North and the Kano State in general.
“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiuun. I received the shocking news of the death of Hon. Halilu Ibrahim Kundila. Late Hon. Kundila was a hardworking and committed lawmaker who contributed immensely to the development of our state.
” May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, admit him in Jannatul Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Senator Barau said.
