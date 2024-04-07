Deputy Senate President mourns  Kano lawmaker, Kundila

Deputy Senate President mourns  Kano lawmaker, Kundila

Sunday, April 7, 2024 9:23 pm


Halilu Ibrahim Kundila

Halilu Ibrahim Kundila

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Deputy Senate President, Dr. Barau I. Jibrin, has joined eminent Kano  sons and daughters  in mourning the death of a frontline member of Kano state House of Assembly,  Hon. Halilu Ibrahim Kundila, who passed on Saturday night.

Kundila, who represented Bagwai/Shanono Constituency, died in Kano State and was laid to rest on Sunday, according to Islamic rites.

Senator Barau in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the deceased was a committed lawmaker who worked for his people and humanity.

While sending a condolence message to the family and relatives of the deceased, he described Kundila’s death as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but to the people of Kano North and the Kano State in general.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiuun. I received the shocking news of the death of Hon. Halilu Ibrahim Kundila. Late Hon. Kundila was a hardworking and committed lawmaker who contributed immensely to the development of our state.

” May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, admit him in Jannatul Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Senator Barau said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gunmen 19 mins ago

    Tension as gunmen kill vigilante member, suspected rival cult member in Port Harcourt
    President Joseph Bio of Sierra Leone, left, and Professor Wale Adebanwi 22 mins ago

    We have to provide education for our people in Africa – President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone
    Ms. Pelumi Nubi speaking to the media (second left); Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka (left); Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe (second right) and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, during the arrival of Ms. Nubi, who drove from London to Lagos received by the Lagos government officials at the Seme Border, Badagry, Lagos, on Sunday, 07 April 2024. 2 hours ago

    I faced challenges of accident, loneliness, missing my family – Pelumi Nubi , after Solo road trip from London
    Gunmen 14 hours ago

    Kano: police rescue three kidnap victims, arrest 120 suspects
    Justice 16 hours ago

    Two men Walid Aslim and Nassir Attallah face charge of Obtaining by false pretence
    Governor Kabir Yusuf 16 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf to NNPP members: Mobillize more members for us to conquer Nigeria’s problems
    Officials of UNICEF, RUWASSA with traditional rulers after the workshop yesterday 16 hours ago

    Agency, Traditional Rulers Agree to Stop Open Defecation in Ibarapa-East  
    L-R: Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Nebolisa Anako, during a meeting on Draft Land Transportation Policy in Abuja ... Weekend 18 hours ago

    Photo News: Meeting on Draft Land Transportation Policy