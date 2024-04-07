APC to Governor Yusuf: Your probe panels are made up of your party cronies  to witch hunt Ganduje

*Challenges him to investigate Kwankwaso for selling 70% govt property to family, cronies By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano has reacted to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s intention to probe the immediate past administrtaion of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. The party argued that justice would not be served without extending the probe to Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s administration , APC alleged it was during the period that over 70 percent property belonging to Kano state government were allegedly sold to families, friends and cronies of Kwankwaso.

The patty, in a Statement signed by the state chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, accused Governor Yusuf of witch hunting Ganduje, describing the setting up of the two Commissions of Inquiry to probe his administration as mere political vendetta.

According to him, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the State Government to Investigate the immediate past administration in the state ought to have been started from 1999-2003 and 2011-2015 when 70 per cent of government properties were sold or fraudulently allocated to friends and families.

He further stated that sharing of the state assets happened right under the nose of Abba Kabir Yusuf when he was the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport..

The APC further observed that the composition of the commission’s membership reveals that it is made up of members of the NNPP and other partisan politicians.

“This singular act clearly shows that the commission has been assigned with a duty to witch-hunt and politically victimize the subjects of investigation in the unwarranted assignment,” the statement added.

Abbas stated that the government should be upright in its dealings by not selfishly restricting its investigation to between 2015 and 2023.

“From 2011-2015, the controversial five kilometer road projects in the 44 local governments were awarded and only for the funds to be misappropriated without the project being executed.

“During the same period under review, over N3 billions naira was also earmarked for a particular project but misappropriated by Kwankwaso during his Presidential Campaign in Lagos when N70 million was released by each local government,” he explained.

Abbas added that just as it is claiming to be fair to all, the government should invite all the 44 local government council chairmen that served during Kwankwaso administration to give account of what really transpired in order to unravel the mystery behind the misappropriated fund.

The Chairman further have instances of misuse of public funds when the Kwankwaso administration took a Machvellian reform of the pension law to use over N4 billions naira from Pension Trust Fund to misappropriate pensioner’s fund between 2011-2015 which impact is still revibrating on the toiling pensioners in the state.

“Since 2019 when they were in the opposition, the people of Kano were very much aware of how elements of this government and it’s supporters have threatened the peace in the state. Even while in government, the violence perpetrated to celebrate it’s coming to power is still fresh in our minds,” the statement indicated.

He said key stakeholders of this government that included the Secretary to the State Government, a commissioner and two advisers also threatened to kill judges of the 2023 Election Petition Tribunal in a viral video, but nothing was done to assuage the situation.

According to the Statement, “it is shocking and disturbing that despite the threat to lives meted out by one of the Commissioners against the Judicial officers his name was resubmitted to the Kano State House of Assembly for further confirmation as Commissioner and he has since been cleared by the said House.

“It is no doubt that the clearance of the said commissioner clearly demonstrates that evil deed is “viable venture” in the Government of Kano State because the doers are

encouraged, appeased and rewarded abundantly.

“Between 1999-2003, the violence that erupted in Kwankwaso town of Madobi local government when people objected to the crowning of Kwankwaso’s father with traditional title, lives were lost and properties vandalized.

“Members of the NNPP brandishing dangerous weapons including guns, shooting sporadically during campaigns as a result of which some were killed and many others injured in Gwarzo and Wudil.