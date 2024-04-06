My govt’ll not relent investing in road infrastructure, Gov Oyebanji assures transport unions

*Commissions NURTW office building in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has assured transport unions in the state that his administration would continue to invest in road infrastructure across the state with a view to repositioning transportation system for improved service delivery and stimulate economic development.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated this on Wednesday while inaugurating a new office complex built by the Ekiti state Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ado Ekiti, expressed appreciation to members of the unions for supporting his administration and maintaining decorum within their rank and file.

The Governor stated that his government would partner with members of the unions to explore ways they could enjoy enduring dividends of democracy like others in the public service of the state with the plan to purchase vehicles for them provided they will be ready to pay for such vehicles.

“What we are doing for over one year now, is to first ensure the welfare of public servants, we have achieved that to the level that they are happy, it now remains those in the informal sector, market women, youth, artisans and the unions. We have gotten to that stage now, what can bring fear to government is when the drivers refuse to pay for the vehicles and government will be forced to pay. But, with what you have demonstrated for me today, I know that cannot happen. I will sit with the advisory board and see what to do.

“I heard the highlight of all you said government has achieved, what has helped us more is the power of God as well as the principle of continuity because I was part and parcel of the last administration, so, I know governance inside out. Society gains a lot when there is continuity of vision, but this has never happened in Ekiti. That is the secret of Lagos from Tinubu, Lagos has not departed from that tradition of one political party, of one ideology, of one vision and of one development plan.

“I decided to liaise with the federal ministry of works to come and rehabilitate their roads, but we in Ekiti have to create alternative routes for our people pending the time the issue of those roads would be addressed. All the roads we rehabilitated were strategic.

The Speaker, Ekiti state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, who called for unity of among drivers and their unions in the state used the opportunity to canvass for Governor Oyebanji to consider contesting for second term to enable him continue the good works he had started.

The Speaker commended the visions and the good aspiration of the Governor to improve state economy through tourism and agric business as he called on residents of the state to embrace agriculture adding that the future of the nation lies in agric. economy.

While berating those describing the state House of Assembly as a rubber stamp assembly, said he would continue to rubber stand development programmes, policies and projects that are in tandem with with the developmental agenda of the founding fathers of the state.

In his remarks, Commissioner for transportation, Mr Kehinde Ajobiewe noted that the achievement of NURTW was a testament to the unity among drivers in the state as he call on them to continue to support Governor Oyebanji’s programmes and policies aimed at lifting all facets of the economy, especially, transport sector.

Ajobiewe, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in his ministry, Mr Bayo Abulola affirmed that Governor Oyebanji was a driver-friendly Governor as he had committed huge resources into road infrastructure, thereby easing attendant problems being faced by commercial drivers in the state.

In his welcome speech, the Chairman, NURTW in the state, Mr Joseph Falope expressed his appreciation to the Governor for helping to maintain decorum among the drivers unions in the state as well as supporting drivers to achieve the long desired unity.

Mr Falope, who also thanked the drivers for their support, which according to him was the impetus he needed to have achieved success in that enabled him achieve success in completing the project noted that the advisory board set up by Mr Governor has helped in no small measure to keep drivers’ unions together in the state.

He used the opportunity to urge drivers to continue to support the Governor by returning him for second term adding that government rehabilitation of roads have helped in putting their vehicles in good condition.

The Chairman also implored the State governor to assist them with purchase of vehicles with the assurance drivers would fail to pay back.