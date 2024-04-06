Kano CAS IJMB class 2002 donates over N1.6 million  to 31 orphans

Saturday, April 6, 2024 2:31 pm


By Maduabuchi Nmeeibeh/Kano

Over 31 orphans in Kano benefitted from N1, 631, 000 cash donations made by members of  College of Arts and Remedial Studies (CAS) Kano,  Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB)  Class 2002  on Thursday to cushion the effects of economic hardship.

The donation was made through the Provost of the Institution, Dr  Sunusi Yakubu Ahmad, who distributed the cash to  the beneficiaries.

The forum decided to support the families of their 14 deceased members in the Holy Month of Ramadan to put a smile on their faces during the Sallah festivities.

However, during the disbursement session, as the orphans were called upon to collect their shares, the situation went emotional as nearly everybody present, including the orphans and widows shed  tears of joy.

Our Correspondent observed that almost everybody among the organizers, the officials of CAS, where the event took place, were in tears.

Giving a breakdown of the  donation, Isma’il Galadima, Chairman of the disbursement committee, said the forum donated the sum of  N1,631,000 through crowdfunding.

According to him, 31 children of the 14 deceased colleagues were given N50,000 each.

He explained that 16 children of seven deceased members, residing outside Kano had received their money via transfer.

He added that 15 children of seven deceased members living In Kano were the one who received their shares at CAS Kano on Thursday.

In his welcome remarks earlier, the President of the association, Dr Muhammad Shamsuddin Said the forum decided to organize the support program after considering the fact that there is need to support the families of the deceased members.

“This program could be late because we have this in mind for long but the delay was caused by formalization of the association.

“We worked assiduously to make sure this association is registered as we are on the verge of getting CAC certificate.

“That is why we decided to use the opportunity to contribute money among ourselves to support these orphans,” he said.

He said the support is a tip of the iceberg, assuring that; “next time, we will conduct investigation on the needs of the orphans. We are giving them this to put a smile on their faces during this Sallah festivities.”

He thanked the provost for his support  to the forum.

In his remarks, the Provost, Dr Ahmad described the support scheme as one of the  biggest achievements in his tenure as Provost.

” I wanted to cry but because of leadership, i summoned courage not to weep, because if i cry, the meeting would have collapsed.

“This is a kind gesture is worth emulating. It tells you that death is real and shall come to everybody,” he said.

While comforting the widows and the orphans, the provost assured them that they would smile more in  future.

He urged the widows to take a good care of the orphans in order to become productive to the society.

He also promised to support them at the CAS level, and vowed to call on  other Class chapters to emulate the forum.

