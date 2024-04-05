President Tinubu thanks Jim Obazee for services as Special Investigator of the CBN at Conclusion of Assignment

Friday, April 5, 2024 8:24 pm


President Bola Tinubu thanks Mr. Jim Obazee, former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), for his services as the Special Investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities, upon his appointment on July 28, 2023.

The President commends Mr. Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised in handling the complexities of this critical national assignment.

Subsequent to the conclusion of the assignment and the submission of a final comprehensive report, and with the winding up of all apparatuses used during the scope of the task which terminated on March 31, 2024, the investigation is formally closed, with all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies already conducting follow-up action.

The President thanks Mr. Obazee for answering the call of duty while wishing him success in his future endeavours.

 

 

