Bobrisky pleads guilty to four count charge of Naira abuse

Akin Kuponiyi

The social cross-dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky, today Friday pleaded guilty to four counts out of six counts charge filed against him

The four counts he pleaded guilty to were in respect of Naira abuse,while the remaining two wete in respect of money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on Thursday filed six counts charge of money laundering and abuse of Naira,against him

When the case was mentioned,the EFCC,Prosecuting counsel , Barrister Suleiman Suleiman,urged the court to strike out the counts five and six regarding money laundering.

Thereafter,the presiding Judge Abimbola Awogboro struck out the two counts,thereafter the remaining four counts were read to his hearing for him to take his plea,He pleaded guilty to the counts.

As of the time of filing this report the proceedings were still in progress.

The charge as filed before the court.

COUNT 1

That you,OKUNEYE IDRIS OLANREWAJU, on the 24th day of March,2024,at Allmax Circle Mall,Jakande,Lekki within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the total sum of N400,000.00(Four Hundred Thousand Naira)notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act,2007.

COUNT2

That you, OKUNEYE IDRIS OLANREWAJU, between July and August,2023 at Ala Junction, Ikorodu,within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the sum N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) Issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed’ an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

COUNT 3

That you, OKUNEYE IDRIS OLANREWAJU, sometimes in December,2023 at White Steve Event Hall,ikeja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the sum N20,000.00(Twenty Thousand Naira) Issued,by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

COUNT 4

That you, OKUNEYE IDRIS OLANREWAJU, sometimes in 2022 at Event Hall,Oniru, Victory Island, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the sum N20,000.00 (Twenty Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act,2007.

COUNT 5

That you OKUNEYE IDRIS OLANREWAJU trading under the name and style of BOB EXPRESS,between 1st September, 2021 to 4th April, 2024 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court,failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering a declaration of your actIvities of the said company within which period the total sum of N127,780,877.98 (One Hundred Twenty Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy Seven Naira,Ninety Elght Kobo) was paid into the company’s account number 2830002929, domiciled in Eco Bank Plc., and you thereby committed

an offence contrary to sections 6(1)(a),19(1)(f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under section 19 (2)(b)of the same Act.

COUNT 6

That you,OKUNEYE IDRIS OLANREWAJU trading under the name and style of BOB EXPRESS between 1st September, 2021 to 4th April, 2024 In Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering.