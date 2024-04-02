Senegal: President Faye Sworn In Today As 5th President

Abubakar Hashim

The long and bitter struggle since 2014, came to an end today, when 44 -year old Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in as the 5th President of Senegal, at Diamniadio, near Dakar, capital of Senegal.

Africa’s youngest President was sworn in along his two wives, Marie and Absa Faye. President Faye was quoted that he “is proud to have two wives, first in history, at the State House, as First Ladies.”ⁿ

Today’s inauguration was witnessed by a galaxy of Presidents and the diplomatic community.

President Faye, in his inauguration speech, promised to radically reform state institutions and practices, cut down corruption, reduce leakages and wastages, in line with his campaign manifesto, to bring about complete change from the status quo.

The formal handover of power by former President Macky Sall to President Bassirou Faye will later take place at the Presidential Palace in Dakar.

Faye was released from prison, along his mentor, Ousmane Sonko, just two weeks to the just concluded elections.

Since Sonko was barred from contesting and not on the ballot in the just concluded elections, he threw his support to Faye, his long time ally in the struggle, to contest, on the platform of Sonko’s Pastef Party.

Faye won the elections by 54% votes, on the portrait of Sonko, who is immensely popular among the youths and women, who, incidentally, constituted majority of voters that turned out on the 24 March elections.

Africa’s youngest and newest president has a huge task ahead in a country with stagflation and the highest illicit migration to Europe.

France, Senegal’s former colonial master, is eagerly waiting to see what President Faye promised to de link from the appendages of France, particularly the use of the CFA currency, that is tied to the French treasury in Paris.

*Abubakar Hashim is the West African Bureau Chief of TheNEWS Magazine, based in Sierra Leone