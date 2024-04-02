Senegal: President Faye Sworn In Today As 5th President

Senegal: President Faye Sworn In Today As 5th President

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 9:18 pm


President Faye reading his acceptance speech after being sworn in today

President Faye reading his acceptance speech after being sworn in today

Abubakar Hashim

The long and bitter struggle since 2014, came to an end today, when 44 -year old Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in as the 5th President of Senegal, at Diamniadio, near Dakar, capital of Senegal.

Africa’s youngest President was sworn in along his two wives, Marie and Absa Faye. President Faye was quoted that he “is proud to have two wives, first in history, at the State House, as First Ladies.”ⁿ

Today’s inauguration was witnessed by a galaxy of Presidents and the diplomatic community.

President Faye, with his two wives, Marie, left and Absa, righ, just after being sworn in today

President Faye, with his two wives, Marie, left and Absa, righ, just after being sworn in today

President Faye, in his inauguration speech, promised to radically reform state institutions and practices, cut down corruption, reduce leakages and wastages, in line with his campaign manifesto, to bring about complete change from the status quo.
The formal handover of power by former President Macky Sall to President Bassirou Faye will later take place at the Presidential Palace in Dakar.

Faye was released from prison, along his mentor, Ousmane Sonko, just two weeks to the just concluded elections.

Since Sonko was barred from contesting and not on the ballot in the just concluded elections, he threw his support to Faye, his long time ally in the struggle, to contest, on the platform of Sonko’s Pastef Party.

Faye won the elections by 54% votes, on the portrait of Sonko, who is immensely popular among the youths and women, who, incidentally, constituted majority of voters that turned out on the 24 March elections.
Africa’s youngest and newest president has a huge task ahead in a country with stagflation and the highest illicit migration to Europe.

France, Senegal’s former colonial master, is eagerly waiting to see what President Faye promised to de link from the appendages of France, particularly the use of the CFA currency, that is tied to the French treasury in Paris.

*Abubakar Hashim is the West African Bureau Chief of TheNEWS Magazine, based in Sierra Leone

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Bernard Arnault, world's richest man. 5 hours ago

    Forbes 200 richest people in the world, their nationality and business
    Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso 5 hours ago

    Kwankwaso’s son, three others scale through Kano Assembly screening as Commissiner nomininees
    Chukwuemeka Ezeife 8 hours ago

    Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike): A Tribute
    10 hours ago

    Oba Adetona Clocks 64 Years on the Throne
    Governor Usman Ododo4 11 hours ago

    Ododo mourns Obajana accident victims
    Zenith Bank 12 hours ago

    Global Finance Awards 2024: Zenith Bank Emerges Nigeria’s Best Bank for the Fourth Year 
    President Basirou Diomaye Faye 12 hours ago

    The Rebellious Taxmen of Senegal and Holistic Emancipation of Black Humanity
    Nigerian Army, Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos 13 hours ago

    Yes, there was explosion at Ikeja Cantonment farmaland- Nigerian Army