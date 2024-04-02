Kwankwaso’s son, three others scale through Kano Assembly screening as Commissiner nomininees

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, son of the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) snd three otyers were on Tuesday srceened and ceetified worthy to serve as Commissioners in Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s cabinet by the Kano state House of Assembly.

Governor Yusuf last week submited Mustapha’s name as a Comissioner nominee amidts criticism by the opposition, but howver defended Mustapha’s appointment insisting that it was done by merit not as sentimenr.

Thie screening of the Comissioner nominees was sequel to a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala supported by majority of the lawmakers.

Speaking shortly after sitting, Lawan Hussaini Dala pointed out that, the names of Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Abduljabar Umar Garko, Shehu Usman Aliyu and Mustapha Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso were submitted last week for subsequent scrutiny and approval as members of the state executive council.

He addee that the House has screened the nominees and found them worthy of being appointed as Commissioners in Governor Yusuf cabinet.

He further stated that part of the requirements for the nominees is to be a Nigerian who is over 30 years old with no criminal record.

Our Correspondent reports that Governor Yusuf has proposed to create ministries of Humanitarian and Poverty Eradication; Solid Mineral Resources; Power and Renewable Energy; Internal Security and Special Services to accomodate the four Commissioner nominees.

Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was born on March 24, 1984, in Kwankwaso village, located in Madobi Local Government, Nigeria. His educational journey began in Kano state, where he completed all his nursery, primary, and secondary education.

In pursuit of higher education, Mustapha attended the Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus from 2003 to 2008, where he majored in Business Administration. After completing his studies, he delved into the corporate world, working as a business development expert at the Abuja Investment Company in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, Nigeria, and later at Skyline University in Sharjah, UAE.

Driven by a passion for agriculture and a commitment to national food security, Mustapha transitioned into the realm of farming. He founded a successful rice company, aiming to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s food security initiatives.

Through his innovative approach and dedication, he has made substantial strides in the agricultural sector, impacting communities and the country at large.

Throughout his diverse professional journey, Mustapha has honed a unique set of skills. His expertise encompasses time management, problem-solving, analytics, and leadership.

These skills have been pivotal in his roles across different sectors, enabling him to navigate challenges effectively and drive impactful change within his organizations.

Mustapha Rabiu’s story serves as a testament to his resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in his community and beyond.