Easter: FG should lead the Nigeria towards national healing – Kukah

Monday, April 1, 2024


 

Bishop Matthew Kukah

Nigeria is reaping what it sowed in the past. Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese said this while addressing the nation’s challenges during his Easter message made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, the Federal Government should devise a robust strategy to reverse the country’s course and lead it towards national healing.

“Our leaders chose the feast rather than the fast. We are today reaping what we sowed yesterday. For over 60 years, our leaders have looked like men in a drunken stupor, staggering, stumbling, and fumbling,” Kukah expressed.

He underscored pervasive corruption and its debilitating effects on the nation, describing Nigeria as being in a state of hangover that renders it comatose.

However, the bishop remained optimistic about Nigeria’s potential for greatness, urging citizens to journey together towards a new dawn of resurrection.

“The corruption of the years of a life of immoral and sordid debauchery has spread like cancer, destroying all our vital organs. The result is a state of hangover that has left our nation comatose.

“Notwithstanding, Easter is a time to further reflect on the road not taken. It is a time to see if this Golgotha of pain can lead us to the new dawn of the resurrection. Nigeria can and Nigeria will be great again. Let us ride this tide together in hope,” he stated.

Proposing urgent measures to alleviate economic hardship and hunger, Kukah stated the need for inclusive policies to eradicate nepotism and foster patriotism.

He called for transparent recruitment methods and a clear communications strategy to inspire accountability and achieve national goals.

He said: “The government must design a more comprehensive and wide-ranging method of recruitment that is transparent as a means of generating patriotism and reversing the ugly face of feudalism and prebendalism
“There is a need for a clear communications strategy that will serve to inspire and create timelines of expectations of results from policies.

“There is a need for clarity over questions of who, what, when, and how national set goals are to be attained and who can be held accountable.”
Kukah also criticised the prevalent security situation, describing the military’s extensive involvement in civilian affairs as concerning.

He stated the importance of maintaining the military’s professionalism and integrity while addressing the root causes of insecurity.

