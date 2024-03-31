Obasanjo to those in power: Do your best, look after your people

By Jethro Ibileke

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged political leaders in the country to exhibit leadership of sacrifice and selflessness.

Obasanjo who gave the charge Saturday in Benin, during a courtesy visit on the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, also charged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country.

The former President who admitted that the situation in the country is hard, however noted that it is not insurmountable

“The situation in Nigeria is hard, but no bad situation can’t be made good. The question is, when and how?

“All we should be saying to those who have the opportunity now is to do their best. It is indeed an opportunity for you to run the affairs of your country and look after your people. It is an opportunity.

“It should not be me but we; not mine but ours; not my tomorrow but our tomorrow, and not my generation but all generations including the generation coming.

“This is what sustainable development is all about. You don’t eat today and not remember the generation coming that they too have to eat, that is all it is,” he said.

Obasanjo commended the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki in the last seven and half years, noting that he is better educated now about things in Edo.

According to him, “The Governor used this opportunity to brief me of what is going on in Edo State. Seeing is believing as when you are in a place you learn more by your visit than just hearing and that is what has just happened to me. I have learnt a lot and am better educated now about things in Edo State, recent and immediate future.”

The ex-president who took time out to give tips on his good health and agility, said: “The secret of good health is the grace of God. You must learn to grow and old gracefully with the grace of God. I used the acronym ‘DREAMSC’ which means, Diet, Rest, Exercise, Medicals, Social Interaction and Contentment.

“Exercise is important no matter how old you are. Your medical is important. You should interact with people and not be alone or dejected and depressed. Be content with what God has done for you and if not, you will run in circles.”