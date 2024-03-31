Easter: Ododo, Oyebanji,  Fubara, Abiodun, preach love, resilience, hope

* Fubara emphasizes peace,unity, as Christians celebrate

*Oyebanji Urges Nigerians to Be Hopeful

*Better Nigeria Beckons-Gov. Abiodun

By Richard Elesho, Okafor Ofiebor, Adejoke Mosurat

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, his Ekiti, Ogun, Rivers counterparts (Biodun Oyebanji, Siminilayi Fubara and Dapo Abiodun) have felicitated with Christians in the state on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, urging the people to remain united and resilient in the face of economic challenges.

Ododo, in his goodwill message to the people signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, noted that the promises of renewal and hope that is associated with Easter will usher in greater prosperity for the people of the state.

The governor assured the people that their sacrifices and prayers for the success of the leadership of the state will ensure a brighter future for all citizens.

“As we gather in families and communities across the state to celebrate Easter, let us dwell on the values of renewal, hope, and unity that define us as citizens of one state.

“Just as the resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness, let us embrace the opportunity to renew our commitment to building a brighter future for our beloved state as exemplified by the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).” Ododo stated.

The governor acknowledged the impact of the prevailing economic situation in the state and noted that the government has been ramping up efforts to ameliorate the situation.

Recounting his efforts so far, the governor said:

“It is evident that the rise in the prices of essential commodities and insecurity have brought new set of challenges, but through it all, our team has shown remarkable resilience and dedication to serve our people to the best of our abilities.

“On the 20th of February this year, we flagged off the first quarterly distribution of food palliatives across the 239 wards of the 21 local government areas in the state. A few days ago, we started receiving consignments from the federal government grains intervention to cushion the effect of the economic hardship being experienced by our people.

“We shall soon commence the distribution of the grains throughout the state ahead of the farming season as we did with the first quarterly food palliative which will also continue in the second quarter in a few weeks from now and until we get over the shocks of the current economic downturn.”

Ododo urged the people to remain resilient in the face of trials, stressing that the state is set to witness further consolidation of the progressive path to greater prosperity despite the current economic situation.

“As we navigate the challenges of this time, let us remember the power of unity in overcoming our adversity. Let us stand together as one people, irrespective of our differences, and work hand in hand towards a shared vision of progress and prosperity for the people of our dear state.

“There is need for us to embrace compassion, forgiveness, and new beginnings that underpin the celebration of Easter, which is a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit. Hence, as Kogites, we must learn to be resilient and persevere even in the face difficulties. Together, we shall prevail.” He assured.

The Governor therefore prayed that the Easter celebration will bring about joy and renewal for every Kogite as he encouraged the people to extend friendship and compassion to those in need in the spirit of Easter, stressing that everyone has a part to play in the collective efforts to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous Kogi State.

Oyebanji Felicitates Christians at Easter, Urges Nigerians to Be Hopeful

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has felicitated Christians in the State and Nigerians at large on witnessing another Easter celebration, with a charge not to forget the lesson of renewed hope which the resurrection of Jesus symbolizes.

Oyebanji, in a goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, congratulated Christians on the successful completion of the 40-day Lenten period, urging Nigerians to remain hopeful that ‘there would be light at the end of the tunnel’.

The Governor urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of love, self-denial and sacrifice which Jesus Christ exemplified and which made him lay down his life for the salvation of mankind.

While noting that Nigeria is destined to be a great and enviable nation, Governor Oyebanji urged Nigerians not only to pray but also make necessary sacrifices that would bring their prayers for a better nation to fruition.

While hailing the harmonious relationship between Christians and adherents of other religions in the state, the Governor urged them to continue to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country, especially in bringing lasting solutions to the worrisome state of security.

He urged them to remain prayerful and optimistic that as Jesus resurrected from the dead, the country will also bounce back and witness a greater level of progress, peace and prosperity.

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ hold great significance for Christians. While we congratulate Christians in the state and worldwide for witnessing another Easter season, it is our prayer that the resurrection power will find expression in individual lives and in our dear state as we forge ahead with hope and faith for a better nation”, the statement added.

Fubara emphasizes peace,unity, as Christians celebrate Easter

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated with the good people of the State as they celebrate Easter, which commemorates the persecution, death and resurrection of the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ.

In an Easter message, Governor Fubara urged the Christian faithful to use the period to emulate Jesus Christ and walk in His examples by promoting peace, unity and living in love.

Governor Fubara noted that the Easter celebration signals an assurance of a new beginning, not only in the life of an individual Christian but for the entire State, adding that his Administration will continue to chart the course of providing the required leadership.

The Governor said: “At the heart of Easter is the triumph of light over darkness. It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty God can turn an unpleasant situation around for the good of His people.

“I do recognise that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future. So, I urge all Rivers people to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our leadership for better seasons ahead.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that all the measures taken so far by his Administration were in the best interest of the State and for the general good of the people.

“As a Government, our conscience is clear. We mean well for Rivers people. We came prepared for seamless, people-oriented service to the State. And we intend no harm whatsoever to anybody in the course of providing good governance.

“Let me thank you for your support and cooperation, even as we continue to work collectively to keep our dear Rivers State safe and secure for every resident and visitor.

“So, as you celebrate Easter, remember the reason for the season. Also remember to continue to put our Government in your prayers at this time and always, so that collectively, we can achieve the goals we have set for ourselves in efforts to deliver on our mandate,” he added.

He said that in collaboration with appropriate security agencies, the Government has provided adequate security to protect residents, and wished the Christian community a joyous and peaceful Easter celebrations.

Better Nigeria Beckons-Gov. Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has urged Nigerians to be hopeful of a better tomorrow and to have faith in the country’s current leadership.

He said that Nigeria is gradually coming out of her dire situation with all indices pointing at total economic recovery.

In his message to mark the Easter celebration, the governor called on Nigerians to remain resilient and steadfast in the face of the economic challenges, which will fizzle out soon.

He said the Easter period, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, brings renewed hope, joy, and blessings, adding that Nigerians should use this occasion to work together with dedication for a better Nigeria

“As we join Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters in Ogun State.

“May this Easter bring you renewed hope, joy, and blessings. Let us reflect on the significance of this holy season and strive to emulate the teachings of love, compassion, and selflessness demonstrated by Jesus Christ. May the spirit of Easter inspire us to promote unity, peace, and understanding in our communities and the nation,” he added.