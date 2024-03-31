Bobrisky affair: Facts on Ada Mohamed Usman who gave Portable N200m Benz

Bobrisky affair: Facts on Ada Mohamed Usman who gave Portable N200m Benz

Sunday, March 31, 2024 6:32 pm


Portable, Ada Mohamed Usman, below and the car, top left

Portable, Ada Mohamed Usman, below and the car, top left

Ayo Ojeniyi

Ada Mohamed Usman, the Ebelebe 1 of Idoma, also known as King Mo, popularly called Ochacho. He is a Benue State-born business mogul and a real estate heavyweight. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ochacho Real Homes Limited.

With investment and interests in real estate among other human endeavours, King Mo likes to keep a low profile and focus on what really matters- humanity. His unassuming personality and love for the people has earned him respect from friends on the social scene. People who have been touched by his kindness would always have good things to say about him.

He is also a big-time investor in the entertainment industry. He does not shy away from empowering young and old, his humility and simple approach to issues have endeared him to many people.

He is in the news for gifting Portable a Mercedes Benz worth 200 million naira just to appreciate him for dropping a diss track for Bobrisky.

Northern Nigeria got big names too, but many of them prefer to stay low-key.

*Ayo Ojeniyi shared this on social media

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Kano CP Mohammed Gumel 6 hours ago

    Easter:  CP Gumel felicitates with Christians, assures adequate security in Kano
    From top left, Governors Fubara, Oyebanji, Abiodun and Ododo 7 hours ago

    Easter: Ododo, Oyebanji,  Fubara, Abiodun, preach love, resilience, hope
    From top left, Governor Usman Ododo, Murtala Ajaka and Olayinka Braimoh 11 hours ago

    Kogi: Election Tribunal blues continue
    Governor Hope Uzodimma6 13 hours ago

    Uzodimma: Our expectations would be met in the resurrected Christ
    15 hours ago

    Edo 2024: The 17 people jostling for Obaseki’s job
    Festus Adedayo 17 hours ago

    Tinubu’s budget arithmetic, drums and KWAM 1
    19 hours ago

    Azuh’s Journalism Success Bible
    Former President Obasanjo, left, and Governor Obaseki.jpg 19 hours ago

    Obasanjo to those in power: Do your best, look after your people