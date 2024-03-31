Bobrisky affair: Facts on Ada Mohamed Usman who gave Portable N200m Benz

Ayo Ojeniyi

Ada Mohamed Usman, the Ebelebe 1 of Idoma, also known as King Mo, popularly called Ochacho. He is a Benue State-born business mogul and a real estate heavyweight. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ochacho Real Homes Limited.

With investment and interests in real estate among other human endeavours, King Mo likes to keep a low profile and focus on what really matters- humanity. His unassuming personality and love for the people has earned him respect from friends on the social scene. People who have been touched by his kindness would always have good things to say about him.

He is also a big-time investor in the entertainment industry. He does not shy away from empowering young and old, his humility and simple approach to issues have endeared him to many people.

He is in the news for gifting Portable a Mercedes Benz worth 200 million naira just to appreciate him for dropping a diss track for Bobrisky.

Northern Nigeria got big names too, but many of them prefer to stay low-key.

*Ayo Ojeniyi shared this on social media