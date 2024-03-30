Ganduje to Christians on Easter: pray for national unity, peace and prosperity

Saturday, March 30, 2024 2:18 pm


Abdullahi Ganduje.jpg

Abdullahi Ganduje

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has felicitated with Christians on Easter celebrations, urging them to use the holy period in praying for unity, peace, political stability and prosperity for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Ganduje conveyed his Easter message through a Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Edwin Olofu, on Friday.

Ganduje called on Christians to seize the opportunity of the Easter holiday to reflect deeply on what more they need to do as a people, to ensure that the current political cum security situation in the country turn around for a better Nigeria to be enjoyed by all citizens.

He also solicited the support of all patriotic Nigerians as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continued to provide solutions to the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians, which he described as temporary as the government effort is already yielding the much-desired result.

He further commemorated with Christians over the celebration, extending his heartfelt wishes to all Nigerians.

“May this day of reflection and sacrifice inspire unity, peace, and harmony across the country. Let us uphold the values of love, compassion, and empathy towards one another,” he said.

The Statement further stated that, “this year’s celebration of Easter is taking place at a period of very critical national history during which all must be prepared and willing to make sacrifices for greater unity, peace, political stability and progress in our beloved country.”

The APC National Chairman called on all Nigerians, irrespective of religious and political affiliations to rally around President Tinubu, insisting that Mr. President and his team are assiduously working hard to bail out Nigeria and Nigerians from the problems of insecurity, hunger and socio-economic issues.

Ganduje expressed optimism that very soon Nigeria will witness the needed development and economic prosperity like never seen in the history of the country.

 

