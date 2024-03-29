Police move against resurgence of thuggery in Kano, arrest 22 suspects at Dorayi quarters

Friday, March 29, 2024 4:32 pm


Some of the hoodlums arrested at Dorayi quaters, Kano, on Thursday

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Police on Thursday, arrested 22 suspected hoodlums in  Dorayi quarters, Kano, as part of renewed efforts to curb the resurgence of thuggery and violent crimes in the state.

Thirty thugs within the area have been declared wanted by the police.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini Gumel led the operation to Dorayi quarters, within the Kano metropolis.

Police also debunked rumours of metropolitan violence in the state, following a video which went viral in the social media, alleging uncontrolled activities of hoodlums in the ancient commercial city.

CP Gumel who spoke in Dorayi quarters after the operation that led to the arrest of 22 hoodlums assured residents of continued maintenance of peace and order in the state.

The Police boss also held Town Hall meeting with critical stakeholders to restore peace in the area, while a manhunt for 30 identified hoodlums who are at large continues.

CP Gumel also  announced the remedial action of establishing Police Anti-Daba operational base at Dorayi Karshen Waya.

He said efforts have been intensified  to deflect  all attempts towards  re-emergence of thuggery activities by lawless street boys infamously known as “Yan Daba” around Dorayi Quarters and some parts of Kano metropolis.

According to him, the recent surge in thuggery activities in Dorayi Quarters and its environ within Kano Metropolis has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike, where some people took advantage of the situation to disseminate fake news.

“While responding swiftly to this growing trend, the Kano Police Command launched a targeted operation to curtail these unlawful activities and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“During the operations, a total of 22 suspected thugs (Yan Daba) were apprehended by the Police. These arrests mark a significant step towards restoring peace and security in the affected community, sending a clear message that such criminal behavior will not be tolerated.

“The Kano Police Command reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the state. In addition, the swift action taken to address the resurgence of these criminal activities underscores the Command’s dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Kano residents,” he added.

He said  the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

CP Gumel further stated that: “Going forward to be on same page, I have organised a Town Hall meeting with the stakeholders residing in the areas on the need to give maximum cooperation and assist the Police in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book. Also, it was resolved during the meeting that the Anti-Daba Unit will be established at Dorayi Quarters Kano.”

The Commissioner of Police while appreciating the peace-loving people of the State, urged the community to remain vigilant and cooperative in preventing and reporting criminal activities to help create a safer environment for all.

He added that in case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted through the following mobile phone numbers; *08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926,* or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms: Facebook: Kano State Police Command, Twitter: Kano State Police* Command (@KanoPoliceNG), Instagram: Kano State Police Command, Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.

