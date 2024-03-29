Kano: Governor Yusuf explains why Mustapha Kwankwaso is part of his government

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has explained why he included Mustapha Kwankwaso, son of former Governor of Kano state and National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, as a member of his cabinet.

Governor Yusuf spoke through a Statement by the Director-General of media and Publicity, Kano Government House, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The Statement made available to our Correspondent is entitled: “In Defence of Mustapha Kwankwaso’s Appointment.”

The Statement reads: “Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has promoted hundreds of thousands of young men and women, many of them sons and daughters of common men and women.

“He promoted children of nobody to become somebody in the eyes of the world today and he also created platforms and political spaces for many of us from humble backgrounds to occupy various elective and appointment positions at Local, State and Federal Government levels.

“One of Sen. Kwankwaso’s beneficiaries, The Executive Governor of Kano decided to promote the son of his benefactor, not really as a pay but because Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso is among the capable youth who worked tirelessly to the success of the present administration in Kano.

“The Governor empowers youths and allow them to explore their potentials. Certainly, Mustapha cannot be an exception due to his paternal history, that shouldn’t be a barrier to his political career as he has decided to be a politician, like his father.”