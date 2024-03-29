Easter: Dagogo, former lawmaker, urges political leaders to reduce sufferings of Nigerians

*Asks the people to emulate Christ at Easter

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The immediate past member of the National Assembly and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon Dagogo Farah, has called on President Bola Tinubu and other heads of government at all levels, to redouble their efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

He admitted that though there is no denying the obvious fact that the country is at its lowest ebb, as an incorrigible and infinite believer that Nigeria can and will truly prosper, the difficulties and challenges will not spell doom if the right policies are pursued.

Hon. Dagogo, who made this known in a Special Easter message, posited that Jesus Christ, as the Leader of mankind, made the ultimate sacrifice for the good of all. Thus, Dagogo encouraged all leaders in positions of authority in the country, irrespective of religious differences, to emulate the invaluable lessons and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. In otber words, leaders should be ready to inconvenience themselves to better the lives of the citizenry.

While felicitating with Christians on the celebration of Easter, he urged them to always imbibe the exemplary lifestyle of Jesus Christ in their doings.

He reminded Christians of their firm responsibilities in following the footsteps of Jesus Christ to the letter by promoting peace, love, tolerance and togetherness.

He equally used the occasion of Easter to pray for the souls of civilians and military personnel, who were caught in the crossfire of insecurity that is bedeviling every region in the country, urging Christians to take advantage of this Holy period to continue praying for peace and development of the country.

” This Holy and blessed period of Easter should not be limited to its merriment alone but viewed and taken as an avenue for sober reflection; time for us all to join hands, irrespective of religious or political affiliations and pray for God’s positive intervention in the affairs of our dear nation.

” Our country is at a crossroads. There is no denying the obvious fact that the country is at its lowest ebb. But is not all doom if the fight policies are pursued and implemented.

Dagogo stated further: “As an incorrigible and infinite believer that Nigeria can and will truly prosper, I therefore urge us all to take advantage of this solemn period and appeal for continued prayers for the country and its people. It is also now very incumbent upon leaders at all levels, including President Bola Tinubu to redouble their efforts in not only bettering the economy and developing the country but in ensuring that the right policies with human face are increased to ameliorate sufferings across all nooks and crannies of the country.

” Let us also use this period to remember, commiserate with loved ones and pray for the repose of the souls of civilians and security personnel who were caught in the crossfire of insecurity that is ravaging our country”.