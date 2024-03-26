Two carjackers beaten to coma by mob in failed car robbery in Port Harcourt

* Jubilation as Police gun down wanted serial killer, cult kingpin in Rivers

* Alleged to have killed over 10 persons including a paramount ruler

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Two carjackers were today caught and beaten to a coma by an angry mob in Port Harcourt in a failed attempt to snatch a Toyota Corolla from a Bolt Driver at about 4 am today, Monday, March 25.

Due to the terrible state the angry mob left the suspected Car thieves, there was an initial report that they were beaten to death.

However, the Rivers State Police Command has dismissed reports that two suspected car snatchers who were beaten mercilessly by a mob at Stadium Road, Port Harcourt are dead.

They had stabbed the vehicle owner and attempted to rob his car when he raised the alarm attracting passers-by who formed themselves into a mob and descended on the carjackers.

The Spokesperson for the Command, Superintendent of Police(SP) Grace Iringe-Koko in response to enquiry said the suspects are in Coma and are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

SP Koko explained that based on the distress call received by Elekahia Police Division the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of the station and her men rushed down to the scene where they rescued the victim(owner of the car) who was stabbed by the suspected robbers and also took the suspects to the hospital who were in a coma as a result of beating they received from an angry mob.

SP Koko added that the investigation has already commenced.

* Jubilation as Police gun down wanted serial killer, cult kingpin in Rivers

Massive jubilation has greeted the killing of an alleged serial killer and Greenland cult Commander, Izuma David Odiereke, alias “Solution” who has been on the wanted list operating in Owube Kingdom,Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Odiereke, aka “Solution”‘ who is alleged to have killed over 10 persons including a Paramount ruler was gunned down in a gun battle with the Police in a forest in the Ahoada West Local Government Area at about 4 am on Monday.

Briefing Journalists, at Ahoada Police Division where the corpse was brought, CP said “We have been having attacks from him. He has been on the wanted list since 2016. He is a serial killer. His clan was deserted because of his criminal activities.

“His reign came to an end when the command took men to his camp at Api forest between Odiereke Ubie and Joinkarama 4 in Ahoada West LGA.

“Attempts were made to capture him three days ago but he escaped. We continued to lay siege on him”.

CP Disu listed over ten names killed by the Greenland Cult Commander during his reign. The Rivers Police Boss also mentioned a paramount ruler Sampson as one of the notable person killed by the gangster on February 2,2024.

The Rivers Police Chief commended officers of the Ahoada Area Command and Division for their dedication and commitment urging them not to relent.

He equally commended the natives for their cooperation in terms of intelligence and credible information to the Police

Meanwhile, there was a crowd of natives of both Ahoada East and West LGA who came out in their number to cheer the Commissioner of Police,CP Disu for the feat achieved.

Ben Eke ,Chairman of Ahoada East LGA in his speech said “I am very happy even if he is from Ahoada West and killed in Ahoada West he used to spread, criminality to Ahoada East and environs. Now that he is dead, criminality will reduce in my LGA”..

Seji Ebenezer, the paramount ruler of Owube community where the cult leader hails from said “the community is so excited that the cult kingpin who has been terrorizing the community has finally been killed.He is a serial killer,kidnapper and notorious cultists”.