“Beware of social media” – Prof Anya advises couples, days after engagement to lesbian lover

US based Professor of linguistics, Uju Anya and Dr Sirry Alang, her Cameroonian lesbian lover


US based Professor of linguistics, Uju Anya and Dr Sirry Alang, her Cameroonian lesbian lover

By Nehru Odeh

Barely two days after her engagement to Dr Sirry Alang, her Cameroonian lesbian lover, US based Professor of linguistics, Uju Anya, has taken to Facebook to advise couples on the dangers social media poses to marriage and relationships.

Anya, who is still basking in the euphoria of her engagement, gave this piece of advice on Monday, March 25 on her Facebook page.

She wrote:

“#Social media can be a good platform for networking. However, it can expose your #marriage or courtship to d@nger and be a source of conflict if not well #controlled. Be selective of who you engage with, and what discussions you undertake. If married or engaged, acknowledge and respect your marital status and don’t have amorous discussions or flirt in your DM. Boldly block any individual that tempts you to engage in discussions that are not worthy of your status as an engaged or married person.  Be happily married for life.

Recall that Uju tweeted on Saturday that she said yes after Alang had asked her be her wife.

In her words: Y’all. She said we were going to Summer Lee’s party. I arrived to pick her up and had the most delicious shock. She colluded with folks, people flew in, we were surrounded by love. In front of our children and dear friends, Sirry Alang asked me to be her wife. And I said yes.

Both had been married to men and had kids but somewhere along the line, had divorced and found love in each other’s eyes.

Dr Sirry Alang is of Cameroonian origin and holds a PhD in Health Policy and Management from the university of Minnesota

 

