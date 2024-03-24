No 72nd birthday bash, adverts for me, in deference to the challenging times – Tinubu

Sunday, March 24, 2024 4:43 pm


President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will turn 72 on Friday, March 29, 2024. The day will be another important milestone in his life as a leader and a statesman.

During an auspicious occasion like this, it is customary for family members, friends and associates to celebrate him in different ways.

As the leader of our country, President Tinubu, according to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, in deference to the challenging times will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

Onanuga went further: “President Tinubu appreciates the honour of being the leader of Africa’s leading nation at this time and he is working very hard to make life better for the generality of our people.”

According to Tinubu, because of the present mood of the nation and recent killing of the officers and men of our Army and Police in Delta State and the recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, there should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations too.

President Tinubu enjoins friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill advertorials to kindly donate the money to charity organisations of their choice in his name.

Although the President appreciates the gallantry of our armed forces in freeing our children kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State and in Sokoto State, he will use the opportunity of his birthday to reflect and re-dedicate himself to the task of building a more stable, more secure, virile, prosperous and united Nigeria.

 

