How the 287 abducted Kuriga students were released – Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani

This is good news for parents! Governor Uba Sani today announced the release of the 287 Kuriga School children abducted by bandits on March 7. He announced in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

In his words: ”Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Tinubu, for prioritizing the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed.

“While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.

“Special mention must also be made of our dear brother, the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu for his exemplary leadership.

“I spent sleepless nights with Malam Ribadu fine tuning strategies and coordinating the operations of the security agencies, which eventually resulted in this successful outcome.”

Sani said that the Nigerian Army also deserved a special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities.

The governor also thanked all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children.

Sani said, ”This is indeed a day of joy. We give Almighty Allah all the glory.”

Bandits had at around 8.20am on March 7 stormed LGEA teachers Primary School, Kuriga. Chikun LGA, abducted 287 pupils and teachers.