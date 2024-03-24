Abductors of Edo PDP chairman, contact family, demand ₦500mn ransom

By Jethro Ibileke

Abdoctors of the Edo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, have reportedly open talks with his family members.

A family source who asked not to be names, disclosed this on Sunday to some journalists in Benin city, the state capital.

The source added that the abductors made contact with his family on Friday.

This is even as he disclosed that the kidnappers demanded the sum of ₦500 million as ransom to free Aziegbemi.

He however did not speak on what the family members are doing to raise the ransom sum or if the party, the PDP is doing anything to assist them.

When contacted, the State Police Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police is not aware of the ransom demand.

“I am not aware of any ransom demand. I can only confirmed What I am aware of,” he said.

It would be recalled that Aziegbemi was abducted by some gunmen at about 11 pm on Friday, 16 March, just few meters to his GRA residence in Benin City, the Edo state capital, after attending a political meeting at the State Government House.