The Ganduje Political Revolution in APC: A Beacon of Political Evolution in Africa

By Seyi Olorunsola

As the political landscape of Nigeria continues to evolve, one name has emerged as a catalyst for transformation within the All Progressives Congress (APC) – Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Since assuming the role of National Chairman in late 2023, Dr. Ganduje has demonstrated unparalleled leadership, ushering in a new era of cohesion, efficiency, and effectiveness within the party.

Despite his unassuming demeanor, Dr. Ganduje’s tenure as National Chairman has been marked by statesmanlike characteristics, as he meticulously tends to every structural aspect of the party’s administration. From the National Headquarters in Abuja to the grassroots levels across Nigeria’s 774 local government councils, he has ensured seamless coordination, fostering unity and strength at every level.

Dr. Ganduje’s deep understanding of Nigeria’s political landscape and cultural diversity is legendary. He skillfully navigates divergent views and opinions, forging them into a cohesive national body of knowledge that elevates the APC to one of the best-run political parties globally.

His leadership of the party has brought about the comparison of the APC to that of esteemed political parties like the UK’s Conservative Party or Labour Party and the United States’ Democratic Party or Republican Party.

A hallmark of Dr. Ganduje’s political revolution is his ability to channel government policy decisions through party hierarchies.

This ensures that the President and National Assembly members can easily garner support for governance decisions, leading to tangible successes. His stewardship has transformed the Progressive Governors Forum, where state elections are treated with the significance of national elections, exemplifying unity and strength within the party.

Dr. Ganduje’s tenure has been marked by significant achievements despite its brevity. Notably, his adept handling of the near-crisis situation in Ondo State stands out. Under his leadership, peace has been restored, and previously disputing parties have come together in a spirit of harmony and cooperation. Additionally, Dr. Ganduje’s role in resolving the acrimonious atmosphere surrounding the Edo gubernatorial primaries has been commendable.

Thanks to his efforts, the state chapter of the party now presents a united front, rallying behind a common and formidable candidate. Moreover, Dr. Ganduje’s approach to the off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States has been innovative and effective. By establishing state chapters of Campaign Councils, he empowered local leadership to take ownership of their campaigns, thereby reducing the need for constant oversight from the National Headquarters.

This decentralized approach not only showcases Dr. Ganduje’s leadership but also highlights the strength of the National Working Committee under his guidance.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu aptly described Dr. Ganduje as a political legend working tirelessly for the good of the APC. This sentiment resonates deeply, reflecting the profound impact of Dr. Ganduje’s leadership on the party’s trajectory.

Central to Dr. Ganduje’s success are the exceptional individuals he has surrounded himself with. From his Chief of Staff to the Chief Press Secretary and countless other dedicated staff, each plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the party headquarters. Their commitment and professionalism are the backbone of the Ganduje political revolution within the APC.

As an APC stalwart writing from Abuja, I urge all party members across Nigeria to rally behind the Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led National Working Committee. Together, let us provide unwavering support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda becomes a resounding success in all aspects.

*Seyi Olorunsola is APC chieftain and political analys