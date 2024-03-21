Lagos To Partner Mastercard on Technology

Lagos To Partner Mastercard on Technology

Thursday, March 21, 2024 5:24 pm


Regional President, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, MasterCard, Dr. Dimitrios Doris; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun OSiyemi; his counterpart for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

Regional President, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, MasterCard, Dr. Dimitrios Doris; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun OSiyemi; his counterpart for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

Lagos To Partner Mastercard on Technology

  • ••the passion in Lagos fintech community is second to none-Mastercard boss

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday indicated interest in a mutually beneficial partnership between the Lagos State Government and Mastercard for technology, digitalization and innovation.

The Governor said the development of backend infrastructure by the Lagos State Government will help Mastercard’s investment drive in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke when the Management of Mastercard led by its President for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Dr. Dimitrios Dosis, paid him a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration is open, willing and eager to make technology a way of life, adding that there is a lot the Lagos State Government and Mastercard can jointly develop and take forward in the area of technology.

He said: “Part of our vision is for Lagos to become the knowledge warehouse; a city where anywhere in the world if you need anything in terms of innovation, knowledge and skills, you will come to Lagos.

“We want to develop millions of young people who are not only smart, but willing to change and take on the world. We have seen that in our creative minds, either in entertainment, arts and culture, innovation and technology.

“We need to channel the energy of the young people positively to be able to help solve world problems. They need to have access and platforms through which they can flourish and show the skills they have.

“We are trying to build a lot of capacity in smart city and security. We don’t want people to come and give us handouts, we want a real partnership where we can identify the problem and come up with solutions.”

Speaking earlier, Dr. Dimitrios Dosis, expressed his organisation’s commitment to partner with the Lagos State Government.

He said: “I was impressed by the passion I saw in your fintech community. We have had the pleasure in the last two days to meet a number of your fintech. The passion I saw in your fintech community is second to none.

“I also saw innovation taking place in your payment space. I also see innovation in your transport system, which I know is something that you developed for the city.

“We have a lot of technology that we would like to bring to this country and we want to bring some innovation to Lagos,” he said.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dr Dele Alake and the marshals 53 mins ago

    Alake Unveils Mining Marshals to Secure Mining Sites
    President Tinubu received a delegation from Meta Platforms Incorporated, led by Sir Nick Clegg 1 hour ago

    President Tinubu to Meta: Nigeria Poised to Lead Africa in Digital Technology
    Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan speaks during a Panel Session titled “What are the Choices for Upstream Strategies? at the ongoing 2024 CERAWeek Conference in Houston, the United States on Tuesday. 2 hours ago

    How we’ll utilize our capture gas – NNPC Ltd
    peaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast on Wednesday in Abuja with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House 2 hours ago

    Exercise restraint in summoning heads of MDAs, Tinubu appeals to Legislators
    Governor Biodun Oyebanji 4 hours ago

    Group hails Oyebanji’s development strides despite low federal allocation
    Edo CP Funsho Adegboye 6 hours ago

    Edo: How security operatives rescued 20 kidnapped victims, combing bush for 21 others 
    The Anambra Builders 7 hours ago

    Anambra Builders Mark Annual Week
    HE Senator Hope Uzodimma CON (2nd right) President Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev Dr Lucius Ugorji(2nd left) Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev Augustine Okwuoma(left) Newly Consecrated Auxiliary Bishop of Orlu, Very Rev Mgsr Thomas Obiatuegwu and other Bishops after the Consecration at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Orlu 8 hours ago

    Uzodimma: Catholic Church leading way in moral rearmament of society