Lagos To Partner Mastercard on Technology

••the passion in Lagos fintech community is second to none-Mastercard boss

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday indicated interest in a mutually beneficial partnership between the Lagos State Government and Mastercard for technology, digitalization and innovation.

The Governor said the development of backend infrastructure by the Lagos State Government will help Mastercard’s investment drive in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke when the Management of Mastercard led by its President for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Dr. Dimitrios Dosis, paid him a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration is open, willing and eager to make technology a way of life, adding that there is a lot the Lagos State Government and Mastercard can jointly develop and take forward in the area of technology.

He said: “Part of our vision is for Lagos to become the knowledge warehouse; a city where anywhere in the world if you need anything in terms of innovation, knowledge and skills, you will come to Lagos.

“We want to develop millions of young people who are not only smart, but willing to change and take on the world. We have seen that in our creative minds, either in entertainment, arts and culture, innovation and technology.

“We need to channel the energy of the young people positively to be able to help solve world problems. They need to have access and platforms through which they can flourish and show the skills they have.

“We are trying to build a lot of capacity in smart city and security. We don’t want people to come and give us handouts, we want a real partnership where we can identify the problem and come up with solutions.”

Speaking earlier, Dr. Dimitrios Dosis, expressed his organisation’s commitment to partner with the Lagos State Government.

He said: “I was impressed by the passion I saw in your fintech community. We have had the pleasure in the last two days to meet a number of your fintech. The passion I saw in your fintech community is second to none.

“I also saw innovation taking place in your payment space. I also see innovation in your transport system, which I know is something that you developed for the city.

“We have a lot of technology that we would like to bring to this country and we want to bring some innovation to Lagos,” he said.