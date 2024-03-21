Group hails Oyebanji’s development strides despite low federal allocation

Thursday, March 21, 2024 4:15 pm


Governor Biodun Oyebanji

An interest group, Ekiti Professionals has hailed Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s development strides in Ekiti State, in spite of the paltry amount the state receives monthly from the federation account.

Ekiti State is among the states with the lowest allocation from the federation account, but with massive infrastructure and huge investments in the lives of the citizens to show for it.

The group, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, cited Governor Oyebanji’s innovative style and prudence in the management of the state’s resources as two factors responsible for the economic and infrastructure development in the state.

The Group’s statement which was signed by its President, Kola Oyeniyi and Secretary, Stephen Olusegun, referenced the February allocation to the states, where Ekiti got N6.9 billion, which was second to the lowest allocation among the 36 states, while Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states got N38.1 billion, N26.6 billion and N22.8 billion respectively.

“In spite of the low allocation, it is gratifying to note that development strides of the Biodun Oyebanji administration remain unmatched by many of the states with huge allocations.

“This speaks to one thing- Governor Oyebanji, through prudent management of the little resources accrued to the state from the federation account and its internally generated revenue, has been able to impact the lives of the citizens through various programmes, policies and projects that have stimulated economic growth and make lives more enjoyable for the people.

“Governor Oyebanji has consistently paid salaries and pensions and other emoluments as and when due, he has so many road projects going on simultaneously in different parts of the state and has made huge investment in power infrastructure, education, health care and human capital development.

“The recent N12billion economic relief package of the Oyebanji government remains one of the most effective by any state government in terms of the diverse nature of the people captured under the programme”, the group said.

While the group lauded the Governor’s deployment of technology to boost the internally generated revenue, it urged the citizens of the state to cooperate with the government in the payment of their taxes, stressing that the results are glaring for all to see that the tax payers’ money is well utilised in Ekiti State.

