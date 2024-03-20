Minister urges mortgage broker lenders to adhere to robust regulatory framework

Minister urges mortgage broker lenders to adhere to robust regulatory framework

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 8:22 am


The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmad Musa Dangiwa

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmad Musa Dangiwa

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmad Musa Dangiwa has urged mortgage broker lenders to strictly adhere to a robust regulatory framework and skilled workforce while carrying out their activities.

Dangiwa stated this when the President of the Governing  Council of the Institute of Mortgage Brokers and Lenders of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Arc. Dangiwa who was represented by the Minister of State Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo, noted that the institute’s role as a regulatory body is vital to ensuring competence and conduct of practitioners.

According to a Statement  issued by the Adamu Abdullahi, Senior Special Adviser,  Media, to Gwarzo,  Dangiwa said: “The Enactment Act of the Institute stands as proof of the government’s commitment to fostering professionalism and excellence within the Mortgage and real estate sector.”

The Minister explained that the ministry has recognized the vital role played by the Institute in setting and reviewing standards, promoting research development and providing consultancy services which are key to upholding professionalism and maintaining integrity and credibility in the industry.

He commended the members of the Institute for their dedication and commitment to excellence while urging them to continue collaboration and dialogue between the ministry and the Institute.

In his remarks,  the President Governing Council Institute of Mortgage Brokers and Lenders of Nigeria, Hayatuddeen Atiku Auwal (NIQS) intimated to the Minister that members of the Institute were at his office for exploration of areas requiring support and cooperation between the Institute and the ministry.

 

