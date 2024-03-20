Court fixes June 13 for trial of two men who conspired with America-based Nigerian to import cannabis

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court in Lagos has adjourned till 13 June 2024 when the trial of two Lagos-based businessmen, Babalola Ayodeji Gboyega and Taiwo Olusegun Anuoluwapo, alleged to have conspired with an America-based Nigerian to import 33.5 kilograms of synthetic strain of Cannabis sativa will commence.

According to a three count second Amendment charge filed before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) prosecuting counsel, it was stated that sometime in February this year,TAIWO OLUSEGUN ANUOLUWAPO conspired with one PAPPY CURRENCY based in the United State of America and KIM with Telephone number +19296691076 based in Canada-both now at large to import 33.5kilogramms of synthetic strain of Canabis Sativa a. k.a CANADA LOUD concealed in loud speakers a Nacrotic drug similar to Vocaine LSD and Heroin .

In the second count charge,Babalola Ayodeji Gboyega of EA Freight at number 23 Allen Avenue,Ikeja and Taiwo Olusegun Anuoluwapo during the examination of Cargoes from United States of America,at Skyway Handling Company SAHCO Import Shed,a Customs Area/point of Muritala International Airport,Ikeja -Lagos procure one Akeem Afeez Eleyele to possess 33.5Kilogramms of synthetic strain of Cannabis.

The Second Amended Charge as filed before the court,by the NDLEA Prosecuting counsel,

Count one

That you Taiwo Olusegun Anuoluwapo Male, Adult on or about the 15th

February 2024 conspired with one ‘Pappy Currency’ based in United States of America and KIM with Telephone Number +19296691076 based in Canada (both now at large) to import 33.5kilograms of synthetic strain of Cannabis Sativa a.k.a ‘Canada Loud’ concealed in Loud Speakers, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin and you thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Count Two

That you Babalola Ayodeji Gboyega Male, Adult of EA Freight at No. 23 Allen Avenue, Ikeja – Lagos and Taiwo Olusegun Anuoluwapo, Males, Adults on or about the 15th February 2024 during the examination of Cargoes from the United States of America, at Skyway Handling Company SAHCO Import Shed, a Customs Area/Point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos procured one Akeem Afeez Eleyele to possess 33.5kilograms of synthetic strain of Cannabis Sativa a.k.a ‘Canada Loud’ concealed in Loud Speakers, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 21(2) (d) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 20(2)(b) of the said Act.

Count three

That you Babalola Ayodeji Gboyega of EA Freight at No. 23 Allen Avenue,Ikeja Lagos and Taiwo Olusegun Anuoluwapo both male Adults on or

about the 15th February 2024 without lawful authority possessed 33.5kilograms of

synthetic strain of Cannabis Sativa a.k.a ‘Canada Loud’ concealed in-Loud

Speakers, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin and you thereby

committed an act which is an offence contrary to section 20 (1) (c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 20q (2) (b) of the said Act.