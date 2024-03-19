Afe Babalola a blessing to Ekiti, Nigeria – Says Oyebanji

*As ABUAD commissions a new Multi-systems Hospital in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has lauded renowned legal luminary and Founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola(SAN), for his unwavering contribution to philanthropy and nation-building, describing him as a blessing to Ekiti State, Nigeria and this generation.

Governor Oyebanji, who gave the commendation in Ado-Ekiti on Monday while commissioning the Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital Annex, Odo Ado, in Ado Ekiti lauded the nonagenarian’s consistent contribution to the development of the state across various sectors.

Emphasizing the pivotal roles played by Chief Babalola in advancing the education sector, agriculture, healthcare, and socio-economic growth within the state and beyond, the Governor said Babalola has remained the highest tax payer and highest employer of labour after the state government since the creation of the state, thereby making him a key player in the development of the state.

While commending Babalola on the opening of ABUAD Muiti system hospital in the area, Governor Oyebanji called on well meaning Ekiti indigenes home and in the Diaspora to emulate the good gestures of Afe Babalola, maintaining that the fortune of the state would doubled if it has more people like the ABUAD Founder, adding that government alone cannot shoulder development.

He assured the management of the hospital and the resident that the road leading to the hospital area had already been pencilled down for construction adding that he will not derail from the vision of the founding fathers of Ekiti.

“Health is wealth. What Aare Afe Babalola did was not for himself. He did not forget home. He was the highest taxpayer in the old Ondo state, and since the creation of Ekiti state, he remains the highest taxpayer and the largest employer of labour after government.

“I have heard about the road and daddy has spoken to me about the road and the truth of the matter is that the advert for this road has been placed and by March 24th, they will close the bid and they will award this road before the end of next month”.

In his response, Aare Afe Babalola commended Governor Oyebanji as a worthy Ekiti son who upholds the state’s culture and traditions, praising him for maintaining the vision of the founding fathers.

Babalola, who regretted the fact Oyebanji did not govern the state much earlier, commended the Governor’s programmes and policies, which according to him, have brought a huge development to the state.

He explained that the hospital was built to improve quality health services, inspire hope, and contribute to health and well-being by providing the best care at reduced cost to patients in Ado Ekiti and its environment.