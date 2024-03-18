Ramadan:  CP Gumel warns Kano youths against fomenting trouble during Tashe  cultural display

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

As Muslims enter the second 10 days of the Ramadan season, Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Monday, warned youths in Kano to desist from exploiting the traditional ‘Tashe’ culture to perpetuate insecurity during and after the Holy month of Ramadan.

As part of proactive steps to ensure peace and order in the ancient commercial city, the police boss convoked a meeting of all stakeholders of community policing in the state, including Imams, District Heads, influential youth leaders and the Amazon’s of the Tashe culture, educating them on how best to promote the age-long tradition, instead of using it as a vehicle to destabilize peace and security of lives and property in Kano.

CP Gumel said the state government and security agencies have no plan to ban the Tashe culture, but warmed that any person or group of persons who try to create public disturbance during the traditional cultural display slated to commence in the second 10 days of Ramadan season, will surely face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, adequate security measures have already been put in place to ensure a peaceful Tashe Cultural display.

CP Gumel further reminded the gathering that, “the Tashe tradition is used to make a mockery of certain things to remind our young ones of the tradition of the past,” but regretted that, “in the past, we are aware that Yan Daba (thugs) take advantage of this Tashe Culture to perpetuate insecurity. We will not allow that to happen this time. We don’t want bad boys to use the Tashe tradition to promote evil. We are having this meeting today to ensure that we celebrate Ramadan without breach of the peace.”

The Kano Chief Sheriff further stated: “I am pleased to deliver this address today from which I am highlighting to you the security arrangements being put in place by the Kano State Police Command during this sacred month of Ramadan.

“It is meant to show our determination towards ensuring that the safety and security of all Kano residents during this period of high religious observance remains our priority.

“Please note that we are professionals, and we are committed to using our expertise to ensure peace and order in Kano. Having carefully reviewed the crime pattern in the State, we came out with a particular discovery of emerging crime that in the past, some youths exploited the Traditional “Tashe” culture to perpetuate insecurity.

“On this note, the State Police Command has adopted a robust security strategy to effectively address this challenge and to maintain the stable peace in all parts of the state.

“Consequently, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical and Operational Commanders have been directed to identify and reach out to prominent people including the youths that organize “Tashe” and to beam the necessary searchlight against the promotion of potential violence in the State.

“In particular, the Police Command has taken concrete security measures to deal with any person or group of people planning to take advantage of the indigenous “Tashe” culture to perpetuate insecurity during the last part of Ramadan days.

“Furthermore, the Police Command has increased surveillance and patrols in the identified areas where youths may in any way want to exploit “Tashe” culture to promote nefarious activities.

“Additionally, the Command’s intelligence units have increased vigilance for collecting and putting into action relevant information to preempt likely emerging security threats. These proactive approaches are to allow the Police Command to adequately and swiftly respond to all early warning signs of potential insecurity and maintain peace and order during and after the Ramadan period.

“Moving forward, the Police Command has invited some community leaders, religious authorities, and influential youth leaders and discussed with them how best to surmount the issue of specifically, the youths that take advantage instead of promoting the “Tashe” tradition, to perpetuate insecurity during these Ramadan Days.

“We are pretty sure that the outcome of this meeting will promote awareness of the negative consequences of engaging in activities that undermine public safety. It has been realized that by fostering dialogue and promoting cooperation with these stakeholders, the Police Command can adequately prevent incidents of insecurity and encourage positive behaviour among the youths.

“In addition, the Kano State Police Command is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Kano residents throughout the month of Ramadan. Members of the public are urged to use this season to pray for continuous peace, tranquillity and economic development of Kano State and our dear Nation.

“Ultimately, our goal is to create a secure and harmonious atmosphere for all residents of Kano State during the month of Ramadan and beyond. By implementing comprehensive security measures and engaging with relevant stakeholders. We are confident that we can surmount the challenges posed by youths exploiting “Tashe” culture and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the series of religious activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Finally, I must appreciate the kind gesture extended by members of the public and also thank the good people of the State for their prayers, cooperation, support and understanding.

“Furthermore, I urge members of the public to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and cooperate with the Police to uphold peace in the State.

“In case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted through the following emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log-in to the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available on the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms:Facebook: Kano State Police CommandTwitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)Instagram: Kano State Police CommandTiktok: Kano State Police Command. Thank you and God Bless. Ramadan Mubarak.”

All stakeholders who spoke during the meeting, including representatives of Kano Emirate Council, promised to promote peace and order during the traditional Tashe cultural display.