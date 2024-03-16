Hardship: Ogun Government Begins Distribution of Food Palliatives to Muslim Faithful

To cushion the effect of the current economic hardship in the country, the Ogun State Government on Friday began the distribution of rice palliatives to the residents of the state.

The distribution started with Muslim faithful who are currently observing this year’s Ramadan fast with thousands of bags of rice allocated to mosques, including Kobiti Central Mosque, Secretariat Central Mosque and Sa’adatul Abadiyya Mosque, Leme, all in Abeokuta.

The distribution at the secretariat mosque became an atmosphere of joy and excitement for Muslims who came to observe the Jumat prayer.

Addressing the congregation on behalf of Governor Abiodun, after the Jumat, the Deputy Governor, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, thanked Muslims for their support in prayers since 2019 till date, urging them not to relent but continue to support the Abiodun-led government for a successful 2nd term tenure.

“The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun do not take your prayers and support for granted. Your prayers were what have been keeping this administration going. So I want to appeal to you to accept this gift wholeheartedly,” she said.

The deputy governor urged the congregants to shun all immoral acts that can hinder their prayers in this month of Ramadan.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Atoke Adebisi Ogunseun, appreciated Governor Abiodun for the gesture, praying that Almighty Allah will continue to guide him and grant him the required wisdom to take the state to a greater height.

At the Kobiti Central Mosque, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiu Hamzat, who represented Governor Abiodun, explained that the gesture was part of the government’s commitment to the welfare of the citizenry, even as he promised more distribution of palliatives to the people.

He enjoined them to use the Ramadan period to pray fervently for the peace, tranquillity and progress of the country.

Speaking On behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr Musbau Abiola and Mrs Mulikat Folarin expressed gratitude to the state government for the palliative, pledging their continuous support to the government.

At the Sa’adatul Abadiyya Organisation of Nigeria National Mosque, Leme, the Senior Consultant to Governor Abiodun on Media, Ambassador Tunde Oladunjoye, said the gesture was in line with the state government’s agenda to help cushion the high cost of food in the country.

Oladunjoye also added that the state government is poised to continue to look after the welfare of the people of the state.

In his message, the Chief Imam of Sa’adatul Abadiyya Organisation of Nigeria National Mosque, Alhaji Abdul-Lateef Ismail, commended Governor Abiodun for looking after the welfare of his people by distributing food stuff palliative to the Muslim faithful in the Mosque.

He added that the gesture would go a long way in assisting many homes.

Responding, a beneficiary, Akeem Durowoju expressed happiness at the kind gesture extended to him by the governor.

He commended Governor Abiodun for looking after the welfare of his people.

Also, the duo of Alhaja Taiwo Akinwande and Alhaja Kudirat Jimoh described the distribution of the food palliative as a good initiative.