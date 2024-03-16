Facts on Zubaida Umar just appointed NEMA DG by President Tinubu

Facts on Zubaida Umar just appointed NEMA DG by President Tinubu

Saturday, March 16, 2024 8:10 am


Mrs. Zubaida Umar2

Mrs. Zubaida Umar

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Zubaida Umar as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The new Director-General of NEMA has over 20 years of work experience in diverse fields, including Human Resources, and Finance and Administration. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Credit Administration.

She holds ACCA certifications in Public Financial Management and Digital & Sustainability Financing.

As Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services at the Federal Mortgage Bank, Mrs. Umar drove the strategy and repositioning of the bank and successfully facilitated the transformation of the institution into a modern, digitized mortgage and financial service provider.

The President expects that the new Director-General will bring the much-needed financial and operational discipline and refashion the agency into a performance-driven and proactive emergency response provider with a focus on prevention and climate change readiness in the execution of its core mandate

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    received the board and management of Bruit Costaud 12 hours ago

    We Will Continue to Work With Intellectuals, Policy Experts for Nigeria’s Progress – VP Shettima
    Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo 14 hours ago

    Ramadan: Gwarzo urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s unity
    Professor Olabode Olatubosun 16 hours ago

    FUTA Don Advocates Adoption of Artificial Intelligence to Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment
    Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti during his inspection of road projects across the state 17 hours ago

    President Tinubu’s support is responsible for infrastructure upgrades in Ekiti, says Oyebanji
    Alabo George Kelly, Rivers Commissioner for Work resigns and takes up federal appointment as the Director-general of Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA. 17 hours ago

    Pro-Wike Commissioner resigns and takes appointment as Director-General BCDA
    Yahaya Bellow 21 hours ago

    N84b alleged fraud: KGSG tackles EFCC
    Governor Usman Ododo 23 hours ago

    Kogi gov seeks more funding for education
    Best Western Hotel before and after 1 day ago

    AMCON disobeys Supreme Court order on Best Western Hotel, Lagos