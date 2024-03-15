Ramadan: Gwarzo urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s unity

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo has urged Muslims to fervently pray for Nigerian’s unity during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Minister made the call in his Ramadan Fast message signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Adamu Abdullahi.

According to him, “month of Ramadan is one of the sacred periods in Islam when Muslims ummah all over the world devoted themselves to the worship of Almighty God.”

He appealed to all Nigerian Muslims to use the opportunity to offer prayers for peace, development, and progress of the country.

Minister Gwarzo also enjoined Imams and clerics to use their preaching and Tafsir sessions as a means of emphasising the importance of peaceful coexistence, unity, and harmonious relationships among Nigerians.

The Minister, while expressing concerns over the current security situation and economic hardship in the county, he urged Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu with a view to according him all support and cooperation he needs to surmount the lingering problems bedeviling the county.

To this end, Minister Gwarzo, therefore, implored all Muslims ummah to use the Ramadan Fast period to seek Allah’s intervention into the country’s current challenges.