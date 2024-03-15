Ramadan: Gwarzo urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s unity

Ramadan: Gwarzo urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s unity

Friday, March 15, 2024 8:06 pm


Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo

Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo has urged Muslims to fervently pray for Nigerian’s unity during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Minister made the call in his Ramadan Fast message signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Adamu Abdullahi.

According to him, “month of Ramadan is one of the  sacred periods in Islam when Muslims ummah all over the world devoted themselves to the worship of Almighty God.”

He appealed to all Nigerian Muslims to use the opportunity  to offer prayers for peace, development, and progress of the country.

Minister Gwarzo also enjoined Imams and clerics to use their preaching and Tafsir sessions as a means of emphasising the importance of peaceful coexistence, unity, and harmonious relationships among Nigerians.

The Minister, while expressing concerns over the current security situation and economic hardship in the county, he urged Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu with a view to according him all support and cooperation he needs to surmount the lingering problems bedeviling the county.

To this end, Minister Gwarzo, therefore, implored all Muslims ummah to use the Ramadan Fast period to seek Allah’s intervention into the country’s current challenges.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Professor Olabode Olatubosun 3 hours ago

    FUTA Don Advocates Adoption of Artificial Intelligence to Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment
    Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti during his inspection of road projects across the state 4 hours ago

    President Tinubu’s support is responsible for infrastructure upgrades in Ekiti, says Oyebanji
    Alabo George Kelly, Rivers Commissioner for Work resigns and takes up federal appointment as the Director-general of Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA. 4 hours ago

    Pro-Wike Commissioner resigns and takes appointment as Director-General BCDA
    Yahaya Bellow 8 hours ago

    N84b alleged fraud: KGSG tackles EFCC
    Governor Usman Ododo 10 hours ago

    Kogi gov seeks more funding for education
    Best Western Hotel before and after 12 hours ago

    AMCON disobeys Supreme Court order on Best Western Hotel, Lagos
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 23 hours ago

    Tinubu Appoints Chief Medical Directors of Two Federal Medical Centres
    President Bola Tinubu 23 hours ago

    Tinubu Approves Setting Up of Regional Coordinating Centre of Africa-CDC in Nigeria