Ramadan: Katsina Governor Radda earmarks over N10b  for less privileged people

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 10:25 am


Katsina state Governor, Umar Dikko Radda

*Also, Jigawa reduces working hours for civil servants

 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Umar Dikko Radda has earmarked over N10 billion to ensure adequate feeding for the less privileged people across the state during the Holy month of Ramadan.

This was contained in a Press Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

According to the Statement: the Katsina State Government, in partnership with the 34 Local  Government Areas in the state has allocated over N7 billion for the purchase of grains which would be distributed to the less privileged during the month of Ramadan.

Mohammed further stated:  “In addition to this, the state government earmarked N3  billion  for the procurement of food items, including twenty-five-kilogram bags of rice, to be distributed free of charge to the elderly, disabled individuals, and other vulnerable members of society.”

The Statement added that Governor Radda confirmed these initiatives during the inauguration of committees at both state and local government levels tasked with overseeing the distribution process.

“Over 33,000 (thirty-three thousand) vulnerable and elderly individuals across the 361 electoral wards within the state have been identified to receive free rice and stipends to support their soup ingredients.

“To ensure equitable access, the government has capped the purchase of grains at ten measures per buyer, with each bag of maize, millet, and guinea corn priced at N20,000 (twenty thousand nairas) below the current market rate.”  the statement said.

Governor Radda emphasized the importance of accountability in the distribution process, directing local government committees to remit proceeds from grain sales to the state committee for deposit into government accounts. Committees at the local level are also responsible for monitoring cooking points and overseeing distribution at the ward level.

To that effect,  Governor Radda appointed Mallam Khalil Musa Kofar Bai as chairman of the committee. Other members of the committee include representatives from various councils and organizations serving as members. The committee is tasked with ensuring effective coordination of the exercise across the state.

 

*Also, Jigawa reduces working hours for civil servants

Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar A Namadi has approved the reduction of official working hours in the State by two hours during the 2024 Ramadan fast.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad K Dagaceri.

Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar A Namadi2

The statement said  Civil Servants in the State would now report to the office at 9am and close by 3pm between Monday and Thursday instead of 5 p.m.

“Furthermore, Workers would report to work on Fridays by 9am and close by 1pm as usual.”

He explained that the gesture is aimed at providing more opportunities to Civil Servants to prepare for their Ramadan break and also to have more time to observe spiritual activities activities of the holy Month.

The Head of Service  stated that , “t is hoped that Civil Servants in the State would use the Ramadan  Period to pray for God’s guidance and blessings for the State.

” It  is also  hope that Civil Servants  would  use the fasting period to pray for the peace and economic prosperity of the State and Nigeria at large.”

 

 

 

 

