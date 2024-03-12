President Tinubu Approves the Appointment of the FCTA Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Others

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 9:26 pm


President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

 

They are:

  1. Engr. Emeka Ezeh – Chairman

 

  1. Hon. Ahmed Mohammed – North West

 

III.          Chief Anthony Okeah – South-South

 

  1.  Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim – North East

 

  1. Miskoom Alexander Naantuam  – North Central

 

  1. Hon. Jide Jimoh – South West

 

VII.          Barrister Martin Azubike – South East

 

 

 

  1. Similarly, Mr. President also approved the following to fill existing vacancies in some critical agencies of the FCTA. They are:

 

  1. Abdulkadir Zulkarfi – Coordinator Satellite Town Development Department;

 

  1. Chief Felix Obuah – Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; and

 

iii.          Oladiran Olufemi Akindele – Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council (AIIC).

 

  1. Also, to strengthen the bureaucratic structure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. President equally approved the appointment of the Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries in the FCT Civil Service.

 

  1. Mr. Atang Udo Samuel is appointed as the Head of the Civil Service and the following as Permanent Secretaries:
  2. Dr Adam Babagana – North East

 

  1. Wanki Adamu Ibrahim – North East

 

III.          Asmau Mukhtar – North West

 

  1. Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga – North West

 

  1. Olusa Olusegun – South West

 

  1. Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole – South West

 

VII.          Grace Adayilo – North Central

 

VIII.          Olubunmi Olowookere – North Central

 

  1. Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka – South East

 

  1. Okonkwo Florence Nonubari – South South

 

  1. The appointments take immediate effect.

 

  1. The appointees would be sworn in on Monday 18th March, 2024.

 

 

