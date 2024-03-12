N3.7tn budget padding allegation: Senate suspends Ningi for 3 months

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 4:24 pm


For claiming that the 2024 Budget was padded to the tune of N3.7 trillion, Senator Abdul Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and Chairman, Senate Committee on Population, representing Bauchi Central has been suspended for three months by the Upper Legislative Chamber.

Trouble started for Ningi at Planery on Tuesday when Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations,) raised a motion that there was an urgent need to address the false allegation by the Bauchi national legislator. He read the transcript of Ningi’s Hausa BBC interview after which Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, called for a committee of the whole house.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, accrding to The Punch, moved an amended motion for the suspension of Ningi for 12 months while adding that Senator Sumaila Kawu (Kano South, NNPP) be warned. Senator Chris Ekpeyong (Akwa-Ibom North-West, PDP) opposed this by moving a motion of amendment that the suspension be reduced to six months, and it was seconded.

Another senator, Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South), however, made further amendment, asking that Ningi be suspended for three months.

After putting the amended motion to a voice vote, Akpabio ruled, “Senator Ningi is hereby suspended from the Senate for a period of three months.”

Immediately after the pronouncement was made, Ningi was led out of the floor of the Senate by one of the Sergeants-at-arm.

