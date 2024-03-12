Fubara Gifts Widow of Slain Inspector N20m, Says “Your Husband Died Serving Nigeria”

…CP vows to crush criminals who kill Policemen, Nigerians

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has presented N20M to the widow of Inspector Monday Issah who was shot dead by gunmen in Port Harcourt.

While presenting the cheque Fubara commended the Rivers State Police Command for their laudable efforts in fighting crime in the State, which has produced tangible results like the neutralization of a notorious criminal and killer, David Gift Opara, popularly known as 2Baba, who was accused of killing the late Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim and causing harm to others.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara expressed this when he paid a condolence visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu at the Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt on Monday, over the murder of Inspector Monday Isah recently.

According to Governor Fubara, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, he came to extend his condolence directly to the widow and family of Inspector Isah and officers of the State Police Command.

He explained that the government and people of Rivers State, especially those who were directly affected by the actions of the gang were elated when 2baba and his gang of criminals were eliminated.

“Rivers people are happy at your efforts to bring peace to the state. We are very grateful and commend your efforts.”

While presenting a cheque of N20m to the widow of Inspector Issah, he clarified that the Rivers State Government takes it as a point of duty to relate with the officers who are making daily sacrifices to ensure peace in the State.

The Governor admonished the widow to keep faith in God and be steadfast in caring for her children.

He said, “The reason we are here is to share in your pain. I always say this token is nothing compared to life. What is key is to inform you that the Governor and people of Rivers State appreciate the effort of your husband and father and sincerely sympathize with you over the loss.

“I always say, when a man dies in the cause of serving God and man, God will never leave the people he left behind. Your husband did not die in luxury but while serving the country to secure the safety of the state.

“Place your faith in God, for death is a necessary end for all humans irrespective of who we are or where we are. If you place your faith in God and concentrate on this additional responsibility God has given you, which is to be both father and mother to your children, God will reward you. God can see you through this situation,” he said.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, thanked the Governor for his magnanimity to the State Police Command. He noted that the Governor has again raised the hope of the bereaved family and members of the State Police Command as he affirmed that the sample of this goodwill will reinvigorate the spirit of all officers.

‘Inspector Friday was a gallant officer and all officers of his team showed gallantry. They fought back and neutralized one of the murderers. We will go after everybody who kills a Policeman or anyone for that matter and bring them to justice,” he vowed.

Disu further promised to sustain the peace being enjoyed in the state.