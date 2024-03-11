The Herbert Wigwe Example

By Simbo Olorunfemi

For the discerning, there are more than enough lessons to mine from the torrent of tributes that have come Herbert Wigwe’s way since his tragic passing weeks back, as they have given us a broader window into the life of the man beyond the successful Banker ‘we’ knew him as, reminding us that beyond everything else, life is more about impact at micro and macro levels.

How Herbert Wigwe was able to manage what appears, on the surface, to have been a ‘healthy’ balance between family and business lives in spite of his hectic schedule, even finding time, in the mix, for extended family and friends, God, humanity, nation-Nigeria, Arts and everything else is truly remarkable. From what family, friends, colleagues and associates have shared, one is able to see the depth and the quality of the man’s mind, especially once he began the transition in thoughts and actions from simply that of pursuit of business success to scaling that into making impact.

What I found most remarkable about the man is the premium he placed on relationships, not in the transactional manner many construct them, but in a way that is more suggestive of altruism on his part or one with eye on a future that only he is able to see.

That is the possible explanation, to me, of the love he showed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi after his dethronement as the Emir of Kano. Even if Sanusi had, at a point, been a benefactor, which has not been established to be the case, not many would reciprocate at the level which Wigwe and Imoukhuede chose to do so.

With the culture here more affirmative of the ephemerality of power, with the phones literally and otherwise going mute as one exits power, it is remarkable to see men who choose, out of conviction and principle, to be there for those out of power, not for what they can possibly get from them.

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo tells us that Herbert Wigwe made it a habit to regularly call him while he was in office to check up on him, not once did he make any request or visit. But a few months to the end of the tenure, Herbert paid the then VP a visit, which was to find out what his plans post-office was. He has followed up on those plans, which he had diligently recorded in his notebook, even having a 3-hour meeting with the VP only a few weeks back to review the plans.

It is rare to see such men who will go out of their way to help others achieve their dreams, even when there is no obvious benefit for them in the cause.

It was interesting listening to Uche, Herbert’s cousin recall their conversation around Herbert’s initial dream of adopting 1000 orphans, which speaks to the innocence of the original dream that would eventually manifest in the birth of Wigwe University.

From all that has been said, it is safe to say that here was a man who was clear-minded about his mission from the beginning, making a career choice in the direction that could help him realise his dream, opting to make the cut from Employee to Entrepreneur, taking an uncommon path to doing so, helping to build that business to the huge institution it has become, not losing sight of the importance of investing and nurturing relationships, as he makes the transition from prioritising profit to making impact.

Over and above all, he was fearless in the pursuit of his vision and whatever else he set his mind at.

He was a great man. A man of impact.