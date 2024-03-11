Just In: Princess of Wales admits editing photo, apologizes

By Nehru Odeh

After causing a storm on the internet over a family photo which Kensington Palace released on Mother’s Day, Kate, the Princess of Wales, on Monday admitted editing the photo and apologized for causing confusion, Daily Mail reported.

‘Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”’ – Kate, Princess of Wales, said in a post personally signed C for Catherine.

Kensington Palace had been under pressure to answer questions about whether the first picture of the Princess of Wales to be released after her surgery had been digitally altered.

The photograph was shared with media on Sunday but it was withdrawn by international picture agencies – including the UK’s PA news agency – because of concerns that the image had been manipulated.

The picture shows Kate sitting in a chair with her arms around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are on either side of her, with Prince George standing behind, as all four smile at the camera.

But there was speculation that edits had been made to the left sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan, and other areas of the picture also raised concerns about possible manipulation.

It was the first official photo of the Princess of Wales since her abdominal surgery two months ago. Since then she has stayed out of the public eye.

The image was posted with a message from Catherine which said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The photo was intended as an “amateur, family photograph” released to mark Mother’s Day, say royal sources.

Royal sources said the Princess of Wales made “minor adjustments” and that Kate and the Prince of Wales wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day.

“The Wales family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day,” the source added.