Governor Sule Loses Ally

One of Nasarawa State’s frontline politicians and associate of Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Abubakar Sodangi has passed on. He reportedly died at about midnight on Sunday in a hospital in Abuja where he was receiving medical attention for an undisclosed ailment.

The deceased had been a Lawyers, entrepreneur and member of several professional associations including; The Nigerian Bar Association, the African Bar Association, The Commonwealth Lawyers Association, International Bar Association, among others. He studied Law at the University of Sokoto now Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto and the Nigerian Law School, Lagos after a stint as a preventive personnel with the Nigeria Customs and Excise.

Sodangi who represented Nasarawa West in the Nigerian senate between 1999 and 2011 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party was a force within the senate and indeed the National Assembly while he was there. He was membership of Senate committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and legal Matters; Interior, Foreign Affairs and the Federal Capita; territory placed in a vantage position than most in the affairs of the senate. Since leaving the federal legislature, Senator Sodangi continued to play active roles in the development of Nasarawa State

In 2023, he was the Chairman of Governor Sule’s re-election campaign council and continued to enjoy the confidence of the governor and stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress until he passed away at 70.

When contacted, Peter Ahember, Special Assistant to Governor Sule on Public Affairs said a government statement will come in due course. “We are waiting for the family to issue an official statement. Once that is done, you will hear from the government of Nasarawa State officially,” Ahember said.

Pix: Sen. Abubakar Sodangi, died in Abuja at 70.