Fake list of commissioner nominees: Uzodimma’s detractors at work again

Monday, March 11, 2024 8:32 pm


The Office of the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser has been drawn to a fake list of seven names purportedly sent to the House of Assembly by Governor Hope Uzodimma for screening and confirmation as “second batch” this week.

In a statement, he said no such list exists to the best of his knowledge.

He went further: “Unfortunately, those behind this latest fake list, like they did last week using the New and Electronic Media desk and also tagged it “second batch”, put my name on the poorly written press release they escalated on social media to make it look authentic before the unsuspecting reading public.

Truth is that my office did not issue any press statement on any purported list of seven persons whose names were purportedly sent to the House of Assembly.

The unsuspecting and reading members of the public who, those behind the fake list wanted to deceive, should ignore such antics of political jobbers and idlers who think that resort to blackmail is the answer to either their political ambition or that of their co travellers.

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Uzodimma, is wiser than the perpetrators of this old order of using blackmail and arm twisting to climb to positions of responsibility which, unfortunately, left our dear State disabled over the years and will never travel that road again.

To also think that by raising a fake list and using my office and name to legitimise it is the answer to their haunt for job is the most stupid thing any right thinking person could ever do.

For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Uzodimma has commenced the process of selecting those who will fit the mould of Imo State of his dream and there will be no going back. Not even trailer loads of blackmailers will stop the idea.

Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore those who have always worked against their interest, using all manner of tactics, as they can see from the release of fake list of purported commissioner nominees for confirmation.”

 

 

