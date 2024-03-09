Politicians, why engage in do-or-die struggle for power when we’ll all die? – Fubara

*Wigwe had wealth and had the world at his palm but couldn’t control life

*To sustain the legacy of Wigwe University

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara says the political class in Nigeria needed to reconsider the essence of the intense do-or-die political struggle for power when death is inevitable.

He observed that most times, the power acquired was not deplored in impacting society positively.

Governor Fubara spoke at the funeral service in honour of the late Herbert Wigwe, his wife, the late Chizoba, and son, the late Chizi.

The funeral service was held at the Lion of Judah Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Isiokpo Town in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Saturday.

“That takes me to the next question. This has to do with the political class. What is all this struggle all about? You want to kill, you want to bury. What is it all about?

“This is a man, he is not a politician. He made his money through us, our investment. He had the world in his palm, financially. He controlled even the political class.

“But today, with all the power financially, he couldn’t control life. Is it not enough for us to ask ourselves, why are we struggling?

“Why are we not making it happen in the life of our people? Please, political class, let’s go home with that question and reflect on it.”

Governor Fubara said the three late persons for which they were all gathered, used their time, within the short period that they lived, to make enormous and impactful contributions to society.

“While the preaching was going on, I had this question that was going through my mind, it is, what is life all about?

“Yesterday night, we sang a hymn, ‘Fading away like that stars of the morning’, and I have concluded that life is not the one million years that you lived. But that even if we spent an hour, let the hour be impactful.

“Here lie our brother, his wife and the son. Everyone has come to celebrate them. It means even in the short period that he lived, he lived an impactful life. He had made a great contribution to humanity.”

Governor Fubara assured that the state government will immortalise the late Herbert Wigwe’s legacy, particularly the university.

He said there would be synergy coordinated between the state government and the Herbert Wigwe Foundation to sustain the dreams that the late Herbert Wigwe had for his university.

Governor Fubara thanked his colleague, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his presence and contributions to every event that was organised leading to the burial of the three late Wigwes.

He also extended appreciation to Aliko Dangote, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, for the various roles and contributions towards the success of the late Herbert Wigwe’s funeral.

On his part, the Nigerian Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, spoke representing the federal government at the event.

He said Nigerians, the political class, and indeed African leaders will continue to mourn the passing of an iconic personality who exhibited shining financial leadership.

Senator Akpabio noted that the political class cannot succeed without the banking sector.

In his sermon, Vice Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Rivers State, Pastor Adesoji Oni said God does not act, behave and think like humans, which is why he controls every event beyond human comprehension.

Pastor Oni noted that though the demise of the late Herbert Wigwe was painful, it only reminds everyone that death is a necessary end, with no one knowing the day, place or time it will happen.

He, therefore, enjoined the congregation to make sure that they secured eternal life by establishing a relationship with God while they lived.