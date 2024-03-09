Edo residents , Edith Okowa’s wives’ medical outreach,O5 Foundation,

Over 1,200 Edo residents benefit from Okowa, Obaseki’s wives’ medical outreach

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than 1,200 residents of Edo State have benefited from a free medical outreach organized by the O5 Foundation, led by the wife of the former Governor of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa.

The medical outreach which took place at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Esan central local government area of Edo, was in collaboration with Restore Sight Initiative and supported by the wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki,

It marks the 48th free medical outreach organized by the O5 Foundation and Restore Sight Initiative, a demonstration of their ongoing commitment to providing essential healthcare services to underserved communities.

While addressing the patients, Mrs Okowa who reiterated the program’s core objective of providing aid to vulnerable individuals, a mission she views as divinely inspired, underscored the critical importance of vision in daily life.

She highlighted the profound impact of blindness on individuals’ quality of life.

Reflecting on her commitment to the people of Edo, Mrs Edith Okowa remarked: “When God sends, he makes provision. It’s not about government, it’s about God.”

In her remarks, the Edo First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki lauded her former Delta state counterpart’s unwavering dedication to uplifting lives, even beyond her tenure in office.

She emphasized the crucial role of compassionate leadership in effecting positive change.

Expressing gratitude for the attendees’ response, Mrs Obaseki emphasized the importance of collective support in sustaining such initiatives.

The outreach provided free eyeglasses to over 1,000 Edo residents, even as they conducted free eye surgeries for around 300 patients, and ensured free follow-up care for all recipients.

Also speaking, Dr. Ernest Ogbode of the Restore Sight Initiative stressed the transformative impact of restoring sight, enabling individuals to actively contribute to society.

This is even as Professor Reuben Eifediyi, CMD of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, encouraged vulnerable individuals to avail themselves of the program’s services and pledged continued support from the hospital.

The event elicited heartfelt appreciation from one beneficiary, Mrs Dorcas Idemudia who confessed that she’s been “seeking funds for this surgery for a long time.”