Over 1,200 Edo residents benefit from Okowa, Obaseki’s wives’ medical outreach

Over 1,200 Edo residents benefit from Okowa, Obaseki’s wives’ medical outreach

Saturday, March 9, 2024 12:28 pm


Edith Okowa'

Edith Okowa

Edo residents , Edith Okowa’s wives’ medical outreach,O5 Foundation,

Over 1,200 Edo residents benefit from Okowa, Obaseki’s wives’ medical outreach

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than 1,200 residents of Edo State have benefited from a free medical outreach organized by the O5 Foundation, led by the wife of the former Governor of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa.

The medical outreach which took place at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Esan central local government area of Edo, was in collaboration with Restore Sight Initiative and supported by the wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki,

It marks the 48th free medical outreach organized by the O5 Foundation and Restore Sight Initiative, a demonstration of their ongoing commitment to providing essential healthcare services to underserved communities.

While addressing the patients, Mrs Okowa who reiterated the program’s core objective of providing aid to vulnerable individuals, a mission she views as divinely inspired, underscored the critical importance of vision in daily life.

She highlighted the profound impact of blindness on individuals’ quality of life.

Reflecting on her commitment to the people of Edo, Mrs Edith Okowa remarked: “When God sends, he makes provision. It’s not about government, it’s about God.”

In her remarks, the Edo First Lady, Mrs  Betsy Obaseki lauded her former Delta state counterpart’s unwavering dedication to uplifting lives, even beyond her tenure in office.

She emphasized the crucial role of compassionate leadership in effecting positive change.

Expressing gratitude for the attendees’ response, Mrs Obaseki emphasized the importance of collective support in sustaining such initiatives.

The outreach provided free eyeglasses to over 1,000 Edo residents, even as they conducted free eye surgeries for around 300 patients, and ensured free follow-up care for all recipients.

Also speaking, Dr. Ernest Ogbode of the Restore Sight Initiative stressed the transformative impact of restoring sight, enabling individuals to actively contribute to society.

This is even as Professor Reuben Eifediyi, CMD of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, encouraged vulnerable individuals to avail themselves of the program’s services and pledged continued support from the hospital.

The event elicited heartfelt appreciation from one beneficiary, Mrs Dorcas Idemudia who confessed that she’s been “seeking funds for this surgery for a long time.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The photo in question 3 hours ago

    Just In: Princess of Wales admits editing photo, apologizes
    Governor Hope Uzodimma6 4 hours ago

    Fake list of commissioner nominees: Uzodimma’s detractors at work again
    Senator Abubakar Sodangi 6 hours ago

    Governor Sule Loses Ally
    Fatima Maikore, Chief Operating Officer, Agnes Dasewicz , U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Mr. Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals, Fatima Shinkafi Executive Secretar, Solid Minerals Development Fund and Alex Macdonald Director Africa Policy at Ministerial Roundtable on Powering Africa in Washington DC recently 8 hours ago

    Alake Advocates Mineral Equity to Avoid Debt Trap
    Herbert Wigwe 10 hours ago

    The Herbert Wigwe Example
    Works Minister, Dave Umahi, inspected the Felele and Akpanya sections of the Lokoja-Abuja Highway 12 hours ago

    Work on Lokoja-Abuja Highway will soon be ramped up – Umahi
    Nigeria customs, Yaba, food distribution stampede 14 hours ago

    Food Distribution Stampede: We’ll Sue Customs Service If It Fails to Compensate Bereaved Families
    From top left, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and Rev Fr Obiyan 14 hours ago

    Catholic Priest’s Letter to Obaseki: Impeaching Shaibu under your watch wll be a sting of “betrayal”