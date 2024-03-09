Herbert Wigwes’ Funeral Service, Isiokpo, Rivers: Amaechi, and Fubara shake hands first time in public

Saturday, March 9, 2024 8:30 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara,Governor of Rivers, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers and immediate past Minister of Transportation exchanging pleasantries

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation and Governor Siminalayi Fubara were for the first time today, Saturday, March 9, in public seen exchanging pleasantries at the funeral service for the late Herbert Wigwes at Isiokpo, Rivers State.

Fubara and Amaechi met at the venue of the ongoing final funeral service for the late Wigwes at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo.

The rare opportunity of Amaechi and Fubara to publicly exchange pleasantries and shake hands was interested the onlookers, especially their political loyalists.

Our Correspondent reports that after the February and March general elections of 2023, Amaechi (who was called to the Bar two days ago as a lawyer), had stayed off politics and refused to be entangled in the political fights between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja. He had been focused on his law programme and refused to be entangled in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party PDP entanglement in the State.

Both leaders have never been seen at the same social or political events.

Amaechi is an Ikwerre from Ubima in the Ikwerre local government Council Area, while Fubara is an Ibani(Ijaw) from Opobo in the Opobo Nkoro local government area of Rivers State.

Present at today’s final funeral Church Service for the late Wigwes were: His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, Pastor Eno Umo, former Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, alongside other distinguished guests, are in attendance at the funeral service of the late Dr Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe former CEO of Access Bank, his wife Chizoba and son, Chizi.

 

 

