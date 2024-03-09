Herbert Wigwes funeral: Life is a loan the living must pay one day – Pastor David Adeoye

Herbert Wigwes funeral: Life is a loan the living must pay one day – Pastor David Adeoye

Saturday, March 9, 2024 3:58 pm


Funeral service for the Wigwes

Funeral service for the Wigwes

Pastor David Adeoye , Region 33 South-South of RCCG,

 

* I haven’t cried since Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son died- Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman Ikwerre LGA 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

People who are alive have been admonished that life is just a loan that must be repaid one day in one way or the other. Pastor David Adeoye of Region 33, South-South of Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG, who gave the administration during the funeral service for Herbert Wigwes advised the living to always strive to make a positive impact on others within our short stay on earth because death will eventually come.

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara alongside his Lagos, Ogun State counterparts, Mr Babajide Sanwolu, Chief Dapo Abiodun, Minister of Trade, Chief Wale Edun, FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, Mr Peter Obi, former governors of Ekiti and Delta, Mr Kayode Fayemi and Chief James Ibori. Other dignitaries are Chief Celestine Omehia, Rt Hon. Austin Opara as well and business magnet Alhaji Aliko Dangote were among the distinguished Nigerians who attended the funeral service for the late Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba and son, Chizi in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area.

The commendation service conducted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God saw the gathering of political stalwarts, captains of industry and sympathisers from far and near.

He therefore admonished everyone to do good to humanity with whatever position one occupies before it becomes late, stressing that the commendation service for Dr. Herbert Wigwe is to reflect on the lifetime legacies the late financial magnet has left not just in the industry but to all shades of humanity.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s entourage includes the deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka and a host of others.

I haven’t cried since Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son died– Samuel Nwanosike 

 

Chairman of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike who received the remains of Herbert Wigwes was full of tears and emotions.

Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State receives corpses of Herbert Wigwes.

Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State receives corpses of Herbert Wigwes.

He said ” I haven’t cried since heard the death of Herbert Wigwe,Wife and Son.

I mean, I was emotional reading the news and writing about it.

“This is because watching him the day he opened his Wigwe University and the beautiful plans he had for this state through that school, showed passion, love, commitment and dedication to his homeland Isiokpo and Rivers State.”

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The photo in question 3 hours ago

    Just In: Princess of Wales admits editing photo, apologizes
    Governor Hope Uzodimma6 4 hours ago

    Fake list of commissioner nominees: Uzodimma’s detractors at work again
    Senator Abubakar Sodangi 6 hours ago

    Governor Sule Loses Ally
    Fatima Maikore, Chief Operating Officer, Agnes Dasewicz , U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Mr. Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals, Fatima Shinkafi Executive Secretar, Solid Minerals Development Fund and Alex Macdonald Director Africa Policy at Ministerial Roundtable on Powering Africa in Washington DC recently 8 hours ago

    Alake Advocates Mineral Equity to Avoid Debt Trap
    Herbert Wigwe 10 hours ago

    The Herbert Wigwe Example
    Works Minister, Dave Umahi, inspected the Felele and Akpanya sections of the Lokoja-Abuja Highway 12 hours ago

    Work on Lokoja-Abuja Highway will soon be ramped up – Umahi
    Nigeria customs, Yaba, food distribution stampede 14 hours ago

    Food Distribution Stampede: We’ll Sue Customs Service If It Fails to Compensate Bereaved Families
    From top left, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and Rev Fr Obiyan 14 hours ago

    Catholic Priest’s Letter to Obaseki: Impeaching Shaibu under your watch wll be a sting of “betrayal”