Herbert Wigwes funeral: Life is a loan the living must pay one day – Pastor David Adeoye

Pastor David Adeoye , Region 33 South-South of RCCG,

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

People who are alive have been admonished that life is just a loan that must be repaid one day in one way or the other. Pastor David Adeoye of Region 33, South-South of Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG, who gave the administration during the funeral service for Herbert Wigwes advised the living to always strive to make a positive impact on others within our short stay on earth because death will eventually come.

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara alongside his Lagos, Ogun State counterparts, Mr Babajide Sanwolu, Chief Dapo Abiodun, Minister of Trade, Chief Wale Edun, FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, Mr Peter Obi, former governors of Ekiti and Delta, Mr Kayode Fayemi and Chief James Ibori. Other dignitaries are Chief Celestine Omehia, Rt Hon. Austin Opara as well and business magnet Alhaji Aliko Dangote were among the distinguished Nigerians who attended the funeral service for the late Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba and son, Chizi in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area.

The commendation service conducted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God saw the gathering of political stalwarts, captains of industry and sympathisers from far and near.

He therefore admonished everyone to do good to humanity with whatever position one occupies before it becomes late, stressing that the commendation service for Dr. Herbert Wigwe is to reflect on the lifetime legacies the late financial magnet has left not just in the industry but to all shades of humanity.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s entourage includes the deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka and a host of others.

I haven’t cried since Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son died– Samuel Nwanosike

Chairman of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike who received the remains of Herbert Wigwes was full of tears and emotions.

He said ” I haven’t cried since heard the death of Herbert Wigwe,Wife and Son.

I mean, I was emotional reading the news and writing about it.

“This is because watching him the day he opened his Wigwe University and the beautiful plans he had for this state through that school, showed passion, love, commitment and dedication to his homeland Isiokpo and Rivers State.”