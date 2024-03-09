Economic hardship: Obaseki launches ₦1bn ‘Feed the hungry initiative’

By Jethro Ibileke

Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Friday la unched “Feed the Hungry Initiative” in Benin City to feed the vulnerable and poor.

Obaseki who on the occasion met with Christian and Muslim leaders of the State, disclosed that the sum of ₦1 billion has been earmarked for the initiative.

He said the money would be lodged in a dedicated account which would be managed by the religious leaders.

The Governor further disclosed that the fund would be used to purchased food items and distributed to citizens across communities in the 18 local government areas of the State through the religious leaders.

According to him, “I don’t want the scheme to be seen as pure government initiative or mixed it with politics.

“The food items should be purchased in the local communities in order to boost their businesses.

He added: “like I have always said, when citizens are in disress, very few can cross the government House to reach me, but they can reach religious leaders for assistance.

“The burden of the churches, mosques must be very high with the difficulty in the country. You know my position about what is going on in the country, and you know how I raised alarm of where we are today.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Edo State, Irekpono Omoike, lauded the Governor, adding that christian blocs in the State will justify the confidence reposed in them.

Also, the Chief Imam of Benin Central mosque, Mallam Abdulfatai Enabulele, who led other Imams to the meeting, commented Governor Obaseki for the initiative, and pledged support of the Muslim community towards the success of the initiative.

In a brief remark, the Chairman of Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, warned the Muslim leaders against diverting the food items.