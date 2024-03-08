Panic as Robbers Attack Banks In Anyigba

Richard Elesho

A group of heavily armed gunmen on Thursday attacked two commercial banks in the university town of Anyigba, Dekina local government area of Kogi state, killing and maiming people, after carting away cash.

A security guard attached to one of the banks was reportedly gunned down by the robbers.

The robbery operation was said to have started around 5 pm. when they stormed the two banks and started shooting to ease their escape after stealing an unspecified sum of money.

It was gathered that security operatives swiftly swung into action, engaging the criminals in exchange of gunshots.

Residents reported heavy gunfire and explosions around the commercial banks as they scampered for safety.

The attack raised tension as scared people away from the streets of the town where students and staff of Kogi State University dominate the population.

Efforts to reach the state police command for its reaction proved abortive as repeated calls made to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye-Aya, went unanswered.